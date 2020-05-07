ANDHollywood actor and producer Ben Affleck has not been as womanizing as many of his Hollywood colleagues. Apparently, he takes care that his heart is not broken frequently, although he has not been able to prevent at least four women from wreaking havoc on his life, as he begins a new relationship with actress Ana de Armas.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer López and Jennifer Garner (from whom he separated in 2015) preceded him in his conquests until last March when famed 47-year-old actor fell at the feet of the Latin actress, Ana de Armas, 32.

The two actors have become the couple of the moment in Hollywood, since they formalized their relationship they have been seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Los Angeles and although the pandemic has not allowed them to enjoy their love in the most exotic places in the world. world, the two of them spend most of their time at home.

The two are a bit reserved in terms of their private lives, Ana de Armas decided to share a little of her happiness when celebrating her 32nd birthday with the actor.

With a nice decoration of balloons and several photos of them holding each other, Ana thanked for the good wishes of birthday. The photos were published on his Instagram account, quickly his followers did not hesitate to respond with various emojis of hearts.

She published a video with her beloved, where she tries to break a piñata. “Thank you all for the birthday and love messages. A toast to another wonderful year ”, wrote the actress in the publication. And reason is not lacking. Both personally and professionally, this 2020 is one of the most important years in the native life of Havana.

Before long, Ana de Armas’ career took off in Hollywood, from appearing in the sequel to “Blade Runner 2049” with Harrison Ford.

ROLES

Bond girl.

De Armas was nominated for a Golden Globe for “Daggers in the Back” and even became the new Bond girl in “No Time To Die.”

.