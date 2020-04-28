Famous Asians are against racist attacks in the pandemic | INSTAGRAM

Actress Olivia Cheng recently volunteered to work in Vancouver, where she said she saw a man pull up his car next to an old Chinese woman, roll down the window and yell at her, “This is your fault!” Before throwing trash at the woman.

The incident angered Cheng and was also one of the reasons why he feels it is so important that Asian celebrities use their voices and speak out against attacks on the Asian community, which authorities say has increased during the pandemic. of cor0navirus.

“I don’t think we can pretend this isn’t happening,” Cheng, who stars on CBS All Access’s “The Stand,” said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “For now, it wouldn’t be unwise to be a little more careful, perhaps use buddy systems when possible to go out and buy food if you don’t feel safe.”

The FBI reported an increase in hate crimes and bullying against Asian Americans since the COVID-19 outbreak, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, late last year.

Some people have blamed China and Asians in general for the spread of the coronavirus. President Donald Trump himself has sometimes called it the “Chinese virus.”

In New York, State Attorney General Letitia James created a helpline to report bullying and other types of hatred targeting specific groups. Some of those incidents have been filmed and published on social networks.

“Tigertail” protagonist Tzi Ma said he has been the victim of such harassment. He was recently walking into a supermarket in Pasadena, California, when a man in a car confronted him.

“He looked me straight in the eye and said ‘you should be quarantined,’ and he left,” said the veteran actor, who was born in Hong Kong and moved to the United States as a child.

“Obviously I was very angry, I felt a cold running through my body and I started yelling at him, but he was too far away to listen to me.”

Actor Alain Uy, from the upcoming Hulu series “Marvel’s Helstrom”, feared from the beginning that such incidents would occur after the virus spread.

“Once this outbreak happened in Wuhan, like we all said ‘OK, we know what this is going to mean,'” said the Philippine-born actor.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu said he felt he should be more careful than usual.

“It’s very sad when I feel a little weird when I go for a walk around the block,” he said.

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, who is of Vietnamese and Chinese descent, recently revealed that for the first time she needed someone to check her social media to erase racist comments.

“The Good Doctor” actor Will Yun Lee is even nervous about taking his son to the supermarket: “My wife is Caucasian, but my son is half Korean and half white. But it looks very Asian. “

Ma and other celebrities have decided to raise their voices and work to combat ignorance and bullying. Ma joined actress Celia Au and other celebrities and influencers in the recent “Wash the Hate” campaign created by IW Group, a marketing agency focused on Asian Americans. The public service announcement shows Ma, Au, and others washing their hands and reminding people that hygiene, not xenophobia, is the way to fight the virus.

“If I can start the conversation, why not?” Said Au, who was also born in Hong Kong. “If we don’t talk about it, then this won’t be talked about at all.”

For Cheng, the recent anti-Asian wave revived painful memories of her childhood in Edmonton, Canada, where she was the victim of an attack when she was a teenager.

He found a whole series of attacks published on the internet. “I had to stop looking,” he said. “She relived all those feelings again, of being a girl and not being able to do anything.”

Mai said it is not only important for Asian stars to speak out against these attacks, but also for people of other races.

“They are conversations that we should have with our children at home. You have to, even if you are not Chinese. You should explain to them that this is terrible, that racism is breaking out in this pandemic, ”he said. “Talk about it with your children. Have this conversation with your friends. If one of your friends says, “This Chinese virus is crazy,” tell him “no, in fact, it’s called COVID-19. It is not the ‘Chinese virus’. Just correct them. “

Earlier this month, Bill Maher, host of the HBO show “Real Time wit Bill Maher,” defended calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” comparing it to the Spanish flu.

“Although people say it is safe and that it came from China, it is the background,” Lee said. “Certain people will take those (racist) tones and attach them to them.”

There is also concern that anti-Asian-American sentiment will translate into a pullback in Hollywood following the recent success of Asian stories.

This year, the South Korean film “Parasite” (“Parasites”) won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Chinese-American director Lulu Wang won the Independent Spirit Award for her film “The Farewell”. “Crazy Rich Asians” was a box office hit in 2018 and last year Sandra Oh became the first Asian woman in 39 years to win the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress for the series. “ Killing Eve ”.

“I am concerned that it will impact our opportunities so soon after we finally feel that we have made progress,” Cheng said. “Will this make us go back I don’t know how many steps back?”

Ma said the only way to move forward is to keep telling diverse stories.

“There is no giving in. We will continue advancing. And I hope that someday people will say, ‘You know what? I not only accept the differences, but also the fact that we are very much alike. “

