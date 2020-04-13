The evangelist pastor became well known for claiming that God was greater than the ‘fearsome virus’

By: Web Writing

The priest identified as Bishop Gerald Glenn, founder and preacher of the Church Evangelist New Release, suffered complications after contracting coronavirus ended up losing his life on Saturday April 11 in Richmond, Virginia, United States.

It was revealed that during the month of March, the ecclesiastic had affirmed in one of his sermons that “God is greater than this dreaded virus.” A day later, local authorities banned congregations of more than 10 people.

It was revealed that the mother of the preacher, who confirmed the news, also tested positive for coronavirus.

It was established that Glenn grass suffered from diverticulitis, which consists of a gastro-intestinal disease that generates intense inflammation in the intestines, which is why, for him, it was not something strange or unusual to experience very intense fevers.

A week before his death, the priest had presented respiratory difficulties and after undergoing therapy with a respirator, he showed improvement, however, shortly afterwards he was diagnosed with COVID-19.