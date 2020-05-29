How is your relationship with the hair in this quarantine? While some celebrities took the risk of painting and cutting it at home, others preferred to make room for the natural, abandoning straightening chemicals and dyes.

Anitta (Photo: @ anitta / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

Anitta he said that he took the time to “stop making progressive” and appears in photos with both the curled and straight wires: “I just made a board”. Kelly Key commented that she is “very detached from this hair thing” and stopped covering the whites. Maisa keeps the capillary transition, which started in June 2018, and wrote an apology to the locks for complaining about them and trying to change them. Check out:

Celebrity hair in quarantine (Photos: Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

Anitta

In a video published on Instagram Stories, Anitta talked about the change in hair care in quarantine. “I didn’t smooth it, I just made a board. I take a shower and it is curled up again. I’m taking advantage of the quarantine to stop making it progressive.”

Kelly Key

Kelly Key he stopped painting the threads and has the whites on display. “He always pulled this one out (points to the front thread), but he is born very disgusted with me. Now, I am not going to pull him out anymore. You will see me with the charm that the years will give us. I am very detached of this hair thing. This quarantine made me think better about some things. So, you will see several (white hair). “

Maisa

Capillary transition it is the process of abandoning straightening chemicals and accepting natural hair. Maisa, who started doing it in June 2018, took advantage of the quarantine to record a video on the subject and also wrote a text in which she apologizes to her hair for complaining about it and trying to change it.

“I wanted to say that you must have realized that in the last few years our relationship has changed, right? Wow, I want you back, in your own way, I swear I will try to love you the way you deserve. I have changed, you it has changed and we are still together. How beautiful it is. I accept you back, do you accept my apologies? “

See too:

Fernanda Keulla talks about pimples and reveals beauty secrets