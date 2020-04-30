There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has disclosed the Japanese sales of software, but also hardware of all platforms since the twenty as of April 26, 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has swept through this week.

Japan software sales list, according to Famitsu:Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 283,913 copies (3,895,159 total) Trials of Mana (PS4): 80,383 copies (new release) Trials of Mana (NSW): 70,114 copies (new release) Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) : 65,569 copies (839,074 total) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 15,264 copies (2,897,849 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 12,351 copies (778,943 total) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero – Kai (PS4): 10,979 copies (new release) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 9,636 copies (3,665,504 total) Super Mario Party (NSW): 9,377 copies (1,416,280 total) Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4): 9,172 copies (new launching)

Japan hardware sales list, according to Famitsu:Nintendo Switch: 66,609 units (19,273 the previous week) Nintendo Switch Lite: 40,495 units (8,601 the previous week) Playstation 4: 18,123 units (23,606 the previous week) Playstation 4 Pro: 14,933 units (10,894 the previous week) New Nintendo 2DS XL : 1,690 units (1,457 the previous week) Xbox One X: 177 units (22 the previous week) New Nintendo 3DS XL: 94 units (114 the previous week) Xbox One S: 65 units (31 the previous week)

