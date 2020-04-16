There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has disclosed the Japanese sales of software, but also hardware of all platforms since the April 6 to 12, 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has swept through this week.

We reviewed Japanese game and console sales from April 6 to 12, 2020, according to Japanese magazine Famitsu

Japan software sales list, according to Famitsu:Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): 702,583 copies (new release) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 292,876 copies (3,324,660 total) Resident Evil 3 (PS4): 34,698 copies (224,188 total) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW ): 14,171 copies (2,869,927 total) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4): 13,204 copies (107,535 total) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (NSW): 11,921 copies (90,832 total) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW) : 11,303 copies (3,646,834 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 9,249 copies (762,782 total) Pokémon Sword and Shield (NSW): 9,037 copies (3,562,578 total) Super Mario Party (NSW): 8,755 copies (1,390. 898 total)

Japan hardware sales list, according to Famitsu:Playstation 4: 60,721 units (13,419 the week before) Nintendo Switch: 19,429 units (54,556 the week before) Playstation 4 Pro: 18,338 units (13,419 the week before) Nintendo Switch Lite: 5,884 units (100,840 the week before) New Nintendo 2DS XL : 1,517 units (1,172 the previous week) New Nintendo 3DS XL: 97 units (58 the previous week) Xbox One X: 18 units (23 the previous week) Xbox One S: 16 units (28 the previous week)

