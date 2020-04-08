There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has disclosed the Japanese sales of software, but also hardware of all platforms since the March 30 to April 5, 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has swept through this week.

Japan software sales list, according to Famitsu:Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 423,369 units (3,030,784 total) Resident Evil 3 (PS4): 189,490 units (new release) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4): 18,333 units (94,331 total) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (NSW): 17,340 units (78,911 total) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 14,171 units (2,585,101 total) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 12,257 units (3,363,553 total) Sword and Shield Pokémon ( NSW): 11,017 units (3,535,541 total) Minecraft (NSW): 9,045 units (1,348,884 total) Mysterious World Pokémon: DX Rescue Team (NSW): 8,556 units (226,950 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 8,496 units (756,623 total)

Japan hardware sales list, according to Famitsu:Nintendo Switch Lite: 100,840 units (230,671 the previous week) Nintendo Switch: 54,890 units (51,890 the previous week) Playstation 4: 13,419 units (7,388 the previous week) Playstation 4 Pro: 6,116 units (3,432 the previous week) New Nintendo 2DS XL : 1,172 units (895 the week before) New Nintendo 3DS XL: 58 units (45 the week before) Xbox One S: 28 units (74 the week before) Xbox One X: 23 units (236 the week before)

