There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has disclosed the Japanese sales of software, but also hardware of all platforms since the March 23-29, 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has swept through this week.

Japan software sales list, according to Famitsu:Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 720,791 copies (2,608,417 total) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4): 75,998 copies (new release) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (NSW): 61,571 copies (new release) Pokémon Sword and Shield (NSW): 14,996 copies (3,542,524 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 13,819 copies (745,127 total) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 11,577 copies (2,840,930 total) Pokémon Mysterious World: Team DX Rescue (NSW): 11,501 copies (218,394 total) Nioh 2 (PS4): 11,270 copies (129,302 total) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 10,355 copies (3,623,274 total) Minecraft (NSW): 9,908 copies (1,331 .839 total)

Japan hardware sales list, according to Famitsu:Nintendo Switch Lite: 230,671 units (263,103 the previous week) Nintendo Switch: 51,890 units (129,473 the previous week) PS4: 7,388 units (11,156 the previous week) PS4 Pro: 3,432 units (4,237 the previous week) New 2DS XL: 895 units (896 the previous week) Xbox One X: 236 units (281 the previous week) Xbox One S: 74 units (30 the previous week) New 3DS XL: 45 units (126 the previous week)

