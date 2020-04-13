The military noticed something suspicious and forced the occupants to get out of the vehicle.

Guayaquil- Military in a military checkpoint in Guayaquil, Ecuador they were surprised to discover that a family was moving the body of a man dead from Covid-19.

The events were recorded on video, in the images you can see that the family arrives at a military checkpoint and the military decides to carry out the inspection in the vehicle where 5 people were on board.

One of the occupants of the vehicle insistently tells the military that his relative is asleepThis raised the suspicions of the soldiers who asked the family to wake up the man who was riding in the back seat.

“Wake him up, wake up the lord because that way he won’t advance”



, you hear a military man say in the video.

Given the denial of the occupants to ‘wake up’ their family member, the military ordered them all to get out of the vehicle, leaving only the man who was allegedly on board asleep to find out that he really was dead.

After being discovered, the family argued that they wanted to remove the body from Guayaquil to Manabí for burial because they found no space in the cemetery.

According to a death certificate, the man died on April 9 at 10:00 in the morning.

All persons on board the vehicle were detained.

GUAYAQUIL THE MOST AFFECTED

A few weeks ago the images of corpses in the middle of the streets in Guayaquil, Ecuador They went around the world, demonstrating the gravity that the city lived through the impact of the coronavirus and the delay by the authorities to collect the bodies.

Guayaquil is one of the most affected cities in the country, in cemeteries there is no longer a place to bury the dead of Covid-19. Images of endless rows of vehicles with coffins trying to enter one of the cemeteries of Guayaquil have been disseminated on social networks.