Family tragedy: immigrant shot and killed his wife in Connecticut



Crime scene sealed by the police.

Photo: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG / Getty Images

Norwalk (Connecticut) police are investigating a possible homicide / suicide case, after a couple of Indian origin were found shot to death inside their home.

The 55-year-old librarian Divya Misra is suspected of being murdered by her husband Rajneesh Misra (56), who later committed suicide.

“She has been employee (of the Norwalk Public Library) for more than 15 years, very loved by all, a very dedicated and committed woman whom we will really, really miss ”, said the Mayor Harry Rilling at the City Committee meeting on Monday, where he addressed a moment of silence in honor of the occisa.

Multiple 911 calls came after 3:58 p.m. Sunday, May 16, reporting gunfire on Chatham Drive, authorities said. Residents were ordered to stay in their homes in what the Norwalk police called “An active and dangerous situation” in a post on Facebook. Others neighbors were evacuated for your safety, a statement later detailed.

“One of the first people who called the police was an adult son who reported the incident between his father and mother. The Norwalk Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) responded, along with the assistance of members of the Norwalk Police ESU. Stamford. Many attempts were made to contact residents inside, but no response was received, “added the statement quoted by local press.

Tactical units entered the house and discovered the bodies of the couple. Only hours later, around 7 pm, the neighbors were allowed to return to their homes. Norwalk Police said no previous domestic violence issues had been reported there, “However, this is still an active investigation.”

Rajneesh Misra worked in cybersecurity and distributed KN95 masks during the pandemic, according to LinkedIn. His wife Divya, being a member of the Connecticut Chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO-CT), he worked to create an Indian collection in the library with books donated by the Indian government.

“Domestic violence is a serious problem that has the potential to affect anyone”, the statement highlighted. “The Norwalk Police Department urges people facing domestic violence to ask for help. There are many community partners who can provide assistance. And if you are in immediate danger, call 911 ″.

