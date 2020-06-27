Kim Kardashian: Family secrets were exposed by her ex-boyfriends | INSTAGRAM

The darkest secrets of Kim and her famous family were exposed at the hands of the lawyer’s ex-boyfriends.

We know for sure that the Kardashian family has become internationally famous, but where does its fame come from? In short, we go back to Kim’s controversial appearance in a video se * ual, however, this is not the only secret behind it.

When Kim Kardashian was just 19 years old, she started dating Damon Thomas, the two remained married until 2004, although she was seen long before Ray J’s arm, so there could have been infidelity. In fact, he later dated Ray J, who claims that Kim also cheated on him.

After the leak of this intimate tape in the company of Ray. J, Kim did nothing but remain the victim by saying that she did not know anything about the existence of that controversial and controversial video clip, however, Ray J. said that the press paid Kim to give that video to the press and subsequently be published.

Likewise, Kim Kardashian has never wasted the opportunity to take advantage of their relationships. For example, when she dated Ray J, she became her sister’s assistant, which led to her working with Paris Hilton.

Another ex-boyfriend of Kim, the athlete Reggi Bush assures that the woman does not really have any type of emotional connection with her romantic partners, this is the reason why she quickly jumps from one to the other, because « everything is business ».

The athlete has also told that Kim is one of those women who prefer to be paid absolutely everything, even this can be « confirmed » in one of the episodes of his well-known reality show, where we can see that he causes his partner to be charged for washing his car, when he wasn’t even aware.

For her part, one more on Kim’s ex list, singer Nick Lachey affirms that when she was not yet as famous as today (around 2006) she was the one who called the paparazzi to warn that she would go out and They saw the singer walking through the streets of the city where they were.

She also dated Nick Cannon, who states that Kim likes to lie a lot, because at the time various situations emerged where the model declared many things that were not true, including here the above mentioned regarding the existence of her video. Proof of this is that Kim ensures that his body is natural and that he has not undergone cosmetic surgeries.

And, although most of her followers thought that her husband Kanye West had been the only one in Kim’s life, the famous one has had many more romantic partners than even we as the media know, in fact, until the day of Today, celebrities continue to come to light who say at some point they dated her.

Gabriel Aubrey has been just another ex who has commented that he is really ambitious regarding money, since he affirms that he has a type of life that he is not willing to give up, that is why his partners always have the same profile.

Her relationship with Damon Thomas revealed something very important: Kim is not as faithful to her family and sisters as we think. The transcripts of the trial they faced showed that Kim had sold her sisters on more than one occasion, although she defended herself by blaming him and claiming « that he had poisoned her mind. »