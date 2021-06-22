Family rescues grandparents caught in flood

Although the rain usually brings floods and serious problems in the road, it is also accompanied by positive stories that change the mood and the gray outlook.

One of them occurred in Escobedo, Nuevo León, specifically in the Infonavit Monterreal neighborhood, where a couple of grandparents were rescued by a family.

The granddaughter of the older adults published in a Facebook group what happened and asked for help from citizens to locate the people who saved their grandparents.

“To the people who saved my grandparents’ lives, we have no way to thank them, we want to know who they are!

“Around 5:20 am in Paseo de la Amistad and Circuito de la Paz, a white car with a family with two small children and a van with young people, if you know who they are, help me to get to know them, we have no way of thanking you for having taken my grandparents out of there, thanks to them we are together right now, “the person wrote.

In images shared by the user, a truck can be seen in the middle of the water without the possibility of being able to get out before the strong current that arose derived from the rain that began in Escobedo around 5:00 in the morning.

