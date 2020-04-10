In this period of confinement that responds to the health needs that seek social distancing in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, activities at home seem to have no limits when using creativity and imagination; For sample there is a family that decided to pay tribute to the most famous yellow characters in the world. And not, they didn’t just sit on the couch and watch a 31-season marathon, in the purest Simpson style, but decided to take their enthusiasm for the longest-running cartoon on the planet to the next level, which is currently continuing its broadcasts.

To spend the time of the quarantine in an entertaining and original way, and under the slogan “Stay at home”, the Sutherlands family, from Ontario, Canada, recreated the famous introductory scene from the American animated comedy series created by Matt Groening 33 years ago.

The clip was titled “The Simpsons Social Distancing Intro” and, given the circumstances, it was recorded almost entirely in sequences indoors, except for the moment when Bart walks the streets of Springfield on his speedy skateboardYes, with far fewer people than usual.

The video posted on the YouTube visual content platform immediately went viral surprising thousands of users with characterization of the members of a house in the country of the maple leaf.

The fun sequence quickly became a trend and just one day after its appearance, it already has almost 90,000 reproductions.

The father of the family, Joel A. Sutherland, He was in charge of publishing the original video in his account, where he detailed: “Our children were bored after four weeks of social isolation. My wife and I clean the basement and wonder what we should do with our old Simpsons Halloween costumes. One problem solved the other. The end result was this video, ”was how they gave a new use to the costumes that were only used once on Halloween.

In the first scene you can see little “Bart” writing the slogan “I will keep my social distance” on a blackboard, just as the iconic character from the series Fox Studios, in a class room.

Homer’s adventures driving from the nuclear power plant to the Evergreen neighborhood, Lisa’s saxophone solo in her music class from the Springfield Elemetary School and Marge’s visit to the supermarket with little Maggie they are recreated until they reach the final scene of the intro where the whole family prostrates on the sofa in front of the television in the emblematic series that can be fully appreciated in the next launch of the content platform via streamig Disney plus, who bought the rights to the Simpson family in 2017 for $ 71.3 billion.

“My family and I have had fun creating videos during the pandemic and I could not believe that yesterday’s publication would have the reception it had. The best thing has been to see the joy that has brought so many people around the world when it is most needed, “said the proud Canadian” Homer “in an interview.

The realization of this clear clip that had limitations, because it would have been irresponsible that in the midst of a health crisis Marge letting a supermarket clerk take Maggie into her armsfor example but The end result seems to have pleased the world. which, paradoxically, made it viral in an era where global efforts are precisely fighting a virus. Oh no.