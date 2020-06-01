Minnesota, United States.

The autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd, the man of black race who died a week ago today at the hands of a white police when I was detained in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA), confirms that he died of “suffocation due to sustained pressure. “

According to that medical report, “there was a neck compression and of the back which led to a lack of blood supply to the brain “of Floyd, The victim’s family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, announced at a press conference.

The coroners add in their report that “the weight on the back, handcuffs and posture were contributing factors because they paralyzed the ability tol diaphragm Mr. Floyd’s working. “

The passers-by who were at the scene of the event recorded with the cameras of their mobile phones a video in which the police are seen Derek Chauvin pressing the floyd neck with a knee for almost nine minutes and his complaints that couldn’t breathe.

Results of family-ordered autopsy differ from exam report preliminary doctor that was made to Floyd and that was included in the complaint against Chauvin, who was arrested last week and charged with murder in third degree and reckless manslaughter.

That autopsy found no “physical findings to support the diagnosis of a traumatic suffocation or strangulation. “

Furthermore, it was suggested in that document that some Floyd’s physical problems, like arterial and heart ailments combined with the immobilization that the police did to him and some “potential narcotic in his system “they contributed to his death.

Floyd’s murder has triggered a series of protests and riots, which started in Minneapolis and that later spread throughout the country.

During the press conference in which the results of the autopsy Family-ordered it was also announced that a wake in Houston (Texas), where his family lives, next Monday, June 8, and that the following day, Tuesday, the funeral.

But before, this Thursday, June 4, there will be funeral in Minneapolis, where Floyd He resided when he passed away, and also in North Carolina – where he was born – on Saturday, June 6. .

