The relatives of the victims killed by the 68-year-old American Larry Robert McCartney, rejected that the Office of the Prosecutor promotes the expulsion of the detainee, because they fear that the crime will go unpunished. On March 2, McCartney shook the country, after murdering his wife and friend.

The Public Ministry of Granada, surprisingly, requested the expulsion of McCartney, through a document that he presented on May 15 at the judicial complex in this city. If the expulsion against the American progresses, it would happen without even having faced a trial for the double crime.

The prosecutor Gabriela Espinoza Carranza, was in charge of presenting the request, but the decision to expel the American is in the hands of the District Judge Specialized in Violence in Granada, Ana Xóchitl Fonseca, who is the judicial authority in charge of the criminal process. “With a legal basis in the provisions of article 95 of Law 641, Penal Code, I request that the accused be expelled,” says the document presented by the Public Ministry, which is carried out under the orders of the Ortega regime that seeks lower overcrowding in the country’s prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: The motive for the murder against two women in Granada was “couple discord”, says the Police

Larry Robert McCartney in a photo with his wife, whom he would kill allegedly out of jealousy. THE PRESS / Courtesy

At the same time, it requests that the authorities of the Ministry of the Interior, the Directorate of Migration and Aliens in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, be notified to notify the United States embassy in Nicaragua, so that McCartney’s expulsion is guaranteed.

Article 95 of the Penal Code establishes that a foreigner can be expelled from the country when the penalties imposed for crimes committed are less than 5 years. As McCartney’s name will be remembered and his face protected by a dense white beard, he went viral on social networks, after learning that he had murdered his wife Guadalupe del Carmen García, 22 years old and his friend Martha Auxiliadora López Centeno, from twenty-one.

Also read: Ortega regime illegally orders expulsion of foreign prisoners

No condemnation

Michaelle Cordonero Aguilar, representative of Guadalupe’s mother (qepd), assured that the petition “from the prosecution is inadmissible and has no place in this process, because we are talking about femicide, aggravated murder and illegal carrying of weapons, and has not even started the trial for strategies of the accused, ”he said.

Michaelle Cordonero Aguilar, attorney for the victims’ family. THE PRESS / Courtesy

He added that article 95 of the Penal Code, is clear when pointing out that the deprivation of liberty sentences of less than 5 years, imposed on foreigners are those that may be replaced by expulsion and that in this case, there is not even a sentence and that the Penalty would easily add up to more than 60 years.

According to the judicial file, the events occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. on March 2, in the Posintepe community, in the municipality of Granada. In the evening hours of that same day, McCartney was captured in a recreational center in Managua and on March 4 the Prosecutor’s Office accused him in the District Court specialized in Violence of Granada, for femicide, aggravated murder and illegal carrying of weapons of fire.

According to the accusation, McCartney had 4 months and two days of marrying Guadalupe, to whom out of jealousy and insecurity he subjected to constant episodes of violence. At the same time it is detailed that the American tried to exercise control over the actions of his wife’s behavior, and that he limited his friendship “with his childhood friend, the other victim, Martha Auxiliadora López Centeno.”

The indictment adds that McCartney, motivated by jealousy, planned on March 2 a plan to murder his wife and friend.