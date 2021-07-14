Family is uprooted from their lands by violence; exodus in Michoacán

SAN DIEGO.

A Michoacan family, made up of 18 members, fled simultaneously from several towns to the north of the country without leaving anyone behind, otherwise the cartels could retaliate. This, after four relatives were murdered in recent months, two were kidnapped and one is still missing.

“We had to agree secretly and we all left at the same time, because no one could help us,” he told Excelsior Efraín, a small avocado businessman.

From Uruapan to Aguililla and the towns of Tierra Caliente, from small children to a 94-year-old woman left at the same time. They took several roads, some of them met along the way to Tijuana.

“We had to go out very carefully, because (the cartels that dispute the state) have the hills and highways always under surveillance with armed people,” said Efraín.

A young married couple with only one child crept through the mountains. The old woman was taken by car under the pretext of a medical appointment in a city. Others took advantage of a daily journey they had to do to work.

Don Efraín says that if the family had left someone behind, they would surely be viciously murdered.

“The family members who killed us in recent months, they killed in a terrible way” to intimidate the rest. “They did it after threatening us so that we could see that they were serious,” explained the businessman.

The family cultivated avocados since 2009, but since 2019 and especially in recent months, organized crime “made life impossible for us, they left us no choice but to flee, no one could help us,” he lamented.

The criminals demanded 50 thousand pesos a year from the family for each one of the little more than 30 hectares of avocado, which was equivalent to the family working only to give money to the cartels.

But, in addition, they kidnapped them, “they pressured us to give them money and for the youngest members of the family to go with them to fight.

“We are just small businessmen, we don’t have money and we don’t want them to keep killing us.”

Authorities admit that crime exceeds them

When filing complaints, the same authorities told them that organized crime had exceeded them.

“They told us that if they could protect a family in a town, it would be temporarily, and all the other members in that town and in the region were left unprotected and could be killed in retaliation,” Efraín explained.

The pressures for money and recruitment increased, when it was not one cartel it was another, until the feeling of helplessness forced the family to devise their plan to leave Michoacán and not stop until they reached Tijuana, where they waited at the asylum to cross to California.

The family wants to start over in California with the help of relatives, who after many years of working in agriculture settled in the agricultural valleys of San Joaquin, Sacramento and Salinas.

Only one couple plans to go to a city in Orange County, in the south of the state, but always near agricultural areas.

Efraín’s family is just one of thousands that in the last eight months have arrived in Tijuana in search of crossing the border with asylum to restart their lives, after the devastation imposed on them by the CJNG, the United Cartels and the Los Cartel. Viagras, which are disputed almost all of Michoacán.

According to a parish priest sent from Apatzingán a few weeks ago to try to help the displaced Michoacanos, Juan Diego Mendoza, some 15,000 Michoacans displaced by the war between the cartels have arrived in Tijuana in recent months.

Every day at least two or three families who are victims of drug trafficking arrive in the city, which is still in Michoacán without being able to be controlled by the authorities.

They all run away on their own and try to survive. In Tijuana they have not received help from the municipal, state or federal governments, according to repeated testimonies from Michoacans expressed to Excelsior. The authorities do not immediately respond to the press.

The entire issue of migration in Baja California focuses exclusively on wanting to evict a migrant camp in a pedestrian gate, while “the situation in Michoacán is literally out of control,” he told Excelsior Pastor Albert Rivera, who coordinates a shelter in Tijuana.

For the pastor, the results of the violence between cartels in Michoacán are obvious:

“Before, in the shelter we had family from all over the world; Now, more than 80% of these are from Mexico, almost all from Michoacán and Guerrero, but mainly from Michoacán, and they all tell us really creepy stories, ”Rivera warned.

In the shelter there are 370 people and about 300 are Mexican, but the Michoacan number about 270.

In conversation with ExcelsiorThe pastor stressed that not only do peasant families like Efraín’s flee to Tijuana, “many professionals come to us, prepared people, who can no longer continue” under the pressure of violence, he said.