Evicted mother begs for pantry and milk in groups in Cancun

Currently Facebook groups have become a very important tool for people who have lost their jobs, because in these places people can ask for support from other people who are in a better condition, a young woman. family mother who was evicted now pleads for food and commodity in this group.

According to what this person says, he would have been evicted from the house in which he lived, this derived from the lack of employment in the city of CancunHowever, the problem is that he has a daughter to feed, he currently lives at the home of a friend who gave him accommodation, however his precarious situation affects everyone in that house.

This has forced her to upload to Facebook a post in which she pleads for merchandise, mainly milk for her five-year-old daughter, this fact has broken the hearts of many Canadians who have seen this post and have written to her inbox and comments on where they assure that they will gladly take you merchandise to eat.

The suffocating situation in which the city of Cancun is at the moment with regard to work and food is critical, however the authorities have announced that merchandise will again be distributed to those who need it most.

Like Mildre’s case, there are many more in the city of Cancun, as well as in the rest of the cities dedicated to tourism, which was slowed down due to the pandemic generated by COVID-19, the Mayan areas of Quintana Roo also they were further affected by the excess rains of the past few days.