Family disappears on the highway to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas

NEW LION

A woman and her two minor children, originally from the United States, were reported missing on the highway to Nuevo Laredo.

The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office issued the search report for Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 39.

According to the report, the woman was traveling accompanied by her children Juan Carlos González, 16, and Michelle Cristina Durán, 9 years old.

The family was traveling in a yellow 2016 Chevrolet Sonic vehicle with Texas license plates NBX4740.

The victims left their home in Laredo Texas for Sabinas Hidalgo, but were no longer located.

The disappearance of the woman and children is in addition to other reports that have been registered on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway.

jcs