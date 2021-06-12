Family demand justice for the femicide of Dr. Beatriz Hernández in Hidalgo

GENTLEMAN

“Since we were little we always shared many things, we were great friends from childhood, companion. In summer holidays we spent it together. She, her brother and I are almost the same age and well we spent that season together. Well, thanks to them I spent a happy childhood. “

These are the words of Ninet Cortés, cousin of the Dr. Beatriz Hernández Ruíz, who, after her death, left a void in each of her family members, after several months of not seeing her, her cousins, uncles and neighbors gathered to wait for her at home, even if it was not the way they had liked to meet her again.

“I had not seen her anymore because she worked, in fact, for a while she was abroad working, studying and we had not seen her, but if I had communication with her … it is something very frustrating, incredible to assimilate, that is, I still can’t believe it because that is, I have been still a few days ago … in the week, it seems to me on Sunday we sent a little message. That is, no no no, I don’t assimilate it. But it is a very great pain, “said Ninet.

Beatriz was a 29-year-old young doctor, graduated from the National Polytechnic Institute, Dedicated to her studies, she continued her preparation to start her specialty.

Among her loved ones, Doctor Corazón was called for her way of providing care to those who required it …

“Yes, it was our Heart Doctor. And well, we felt bad in some situation and a message to Betty. For example, a month ago I was vaccinated against Covid. I felt very bad and it was because cousin I feel very bad, I have had a fever for many hours, what do you recommend? And always, that is, always up to date. “

The memories around the family of Dr. Betty become even more present when they begin to see her photographs, the only thing that now they demand is that justice be done.

The Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office started a research portfolio under the femicide protocol, and 7 elements belonging to the public security secretariat of the municipality of Progreso de Obregón were detained for the events.

“We activated the femicide protocol, which establishes a series of expert tests and test data that we must obtain from it, eh, when exhausting it and identifying the probable responsibility and a probable commission of a crime, we requested before a judge of control of the Mixquiahuala district, an arrest warrant against the probable perpetrators… we managed to arrest seven people… they are personnel from the public security department of the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, ”said Arturo Flores Molina, deputy attorney for human rights of PGJH.

The defendants were presented before the judge in the Mixquiahuala de Juárez Social Reintegration Center, where your legal situation will be determined at a hearing.

