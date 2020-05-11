Colt Clark and his three young children liven up the quarantine by covering the best-known songs of the last decades at home.

The coronavirus quarantine has brought out the best in the Clark family, and the time of confinement has led to the birth of a musical group in the living room of their own home.

The idea, as Colt and Aubree write on their YouTube channel, was born during the quarantine to make as many people as possible smile. However, the musical training of the little ones is not a coincidence and it is that Colt, his father, is a professional musician.

The guitar and main voice are those of Colt Clark, which makes this adorable print also sound good on a musical level. The Clark family has been uploading videos with songs as cool as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or the legendary gles Video Killed the Radio Star ’of the Buggles for twenty days.

The youngest of the Florida family is the one who usually presents the musical theme they are going to sing and, sometimes, also adds some sweet chascarrillo to her brothers. In addition, the girl is the favorite of many for her cheerful way of dancing, always smiling and looking at the camera like a true pop star.

Their movements are usually seen in Tik Tok videos so the Clark are very fashionable. I suppose that the mother, once she has given the REC to record the performance, also dances giving everything behind the camera so that her daughter follows in her footsteps.

