The family never believed that they could be infected with the virus because there was little infection in the country.

By: Web Writing

He coronavirus It was impacting countries in Europe, mainly wreaking havoc in Italy and Spain. Warning signs had already been issued for Latin America where the virus was beginning to reach.

Vera Lucía Pereira was 59 years old and wanted to celebrate in a big way, however, the advance of the pandemic in Brazil, where she is from, made her doubt about the celebration, but when she ‘analyzed’ that there were not so many cases of Covid-19 in the country, she decided to carry out her celebration.

VERA CELEBRATION

Vera was excited to celebrate her birthday with her loved ones, this time she held the celebration in the backyard of her house where 28 guests attended.

The woman invited close relatives to prevent more people from gathering amid precautionary measures for the virus that was already registered in the country.

Among the guests were Vera’s sisters, her nephews, as well as her husband’s brothers with the surname Scallop.

The party went smoothly and Vera enjoyed her celebration.

FROM JOY TO CONSTERNATION

Several days passed after Vera’s party, when family members began to develop Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Several family members began to share the symptoms they had in the family’s WhatsApp group.

They believe that half of the guests presented health problems after the party.

THEY ‘CONTAGIAN’ OF UNBELIEF

Unbelief is perhaps one of the barriers that governments affected by coronavirus to make society understand to take precautionary measures to avoid contagion and the spread of the virus.

When this Brazilian family began to say that they felt sick, the truth is that they did not believe that they could have coronavirus since there were few cases in Brazil and getting infected they saw it very far away.

They considered the possibility of being infected with coronavirus just one week after the first symptoms of the relatives.

And when the cases began to increase throughout the country, mainly in Sao Paulo.

THE MOURNING COMES TO THE FAMILY

Three brothers of Vera’s husband died last week allegedly from coronavirus.

Until now, only the result of María Salete is available Scallop, 60, who tested positive for Covid-19.

The family awaits the results of the other two people who died, but they are sure that they will only confirm that the cause was the coronavirus.

“Now we are sure that it was really the virus that caused my mother’s death,” said Rafaela Hanae, daughter of the deceased woman María Salete.

The celebrant and her son also had symptoms of Covid-19, but they have already recovered.

MARÍA SALETE

According to María Salete’s sister, he started to feel bad, he said he had severe diarrhea, then he started to have a fever.

The woman was taken to the doctor and returned home with medication, but being diabetic and hypertensive, Salete’s situation worsened over the days.

Salete with his daughter Rafaela. PHOTO: BBC

CLOVIS VIEIRA

The 62-year-old man was the second in the family to present symptoms of coronavirus.

Three days after the party, she started coughing a lot, had a headache, a fever, and lost her sense of smell and taste, her 30-year-old son Arthur said.

Clóvis had no previous health conditions, when his condition worsened he was taken to the hospital, but he was also sent home with medication.

Clóvis with his children and wife. PHOTO: BBC

PAUL VIEIRA

The birthday girl’s husband was also taken to the hospital because he was short of breath, but two days later his health worsened and he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

Paulo was the healthiest of the brothers, every day he practiced physical exercise and went on long bike routes.

Paulo with his son and his wife, Vera Pereira. Photo: BBC

BROTHERS MEET WITHOUT KNOWING THE LAST TIME

Maria do Carmo Scallop, 58, remembers that her sister-in-law’s birthday was a moment of joy because she would be reunited with her six brothers whom she had not seen in a few days, because it is not easy to gather everyone in one place.

However, this was the last meeting that brought the seven brothers together.

People who survive from Vera’s party on March 13 remain isolated.

Now, they call on people to be responsible and not go out on the street for unnecessary reasons to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.