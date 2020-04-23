In full contingency for COVID-19 died Don Ángel Dorado Salinas, 52 years old, who was hospitalized for an alleged kidney failure, but died of atypical pneumonia (suspected coronavirus infection) and the body does not appear.

Ángel’s family revealed in the newsletter of Ciro Gómez Leyva that he died on April 22 in the General Hospital, located at Dr. Balmis 148, Colonia Doctores, Cuahutémoc City Hall, Mexico City.

The only thing they received from the institution belonging to the federal Ministry of Health (SSa), was a death certificate stating that he died of respiratory failure caused by atypical pneumonia, although probable development of COVID-19 disease. It is also revealed in the documents that Ángel suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

The real problem came when the funeral services came through the body, but they found that of a different individual that they wanted to deliver to them. Later another family identified the body as his family.

What the family was able to investigate is that they probably the body of Ángel Dorado was handed over to another family, who unfortunately resorted to cremation, so now the process to identify the body is complicated. If true, only the ashes of the deceased would be delivered.

Don Ángel’s family planted outside the clinic building with banners demanding that their bodies be returnedBut they did not get an answer, so they decided to withdraw and they will go to the National Palace in the next few days, where they will try to get their case to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Well, since December, months before, he had already fought a lot for his life and he couldn’t breathe anymore. He told us to bring him in to save him and look at what they come up with, ”Ángel’s daughter told Grupo Reforma.

José Contreras, Don Ángel’s friend, He contacted Gerardo Reséndiz, chief of legal medicine at the General Hospital, by telephone. Who assured that this is not something that normally happens, but promised to give a prompt solution to the case.

“It is a situation that did catch us off guard, it is not a typical situation, we are working to give a better solution to this situation ”, he said in a call that was recorded in Imagen Noticias.

Hours later it was revealed that a private meeting was organized in the evening among family members looking for a solution to their problem, according to data from the Azucena Uresti by Milenio Televisión.

This is not the only case that has arisen during the pandemic. At the General Hospital La Perla, located at Calle Escondida No. 63, Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, there was an erroneous delivery of bodies to two families. The hospital blamed the funeral home involved, while family members blame the hospital for the confusion.

At noon on April 22, according to reports by Ciro Gómez Leyva, the corresponding delivery of the bodies was made after an intense night of complaints that was recorded on video and broadcast through social media.

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected by the virus classified as SARS-CoV-2 increased to 10,544 confirmed patients. The latest SSa report also indicates that fatalities totaled 970.