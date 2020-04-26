Family and friends say goodbye to Verónica Castro’s mother with the most emotional messages



























































































Mrs Relief Castro Alba, the mother of Veronica and José Alberto “el Güero” Castro and the granny of other celebrities like Cristian castro, was a very dear woman in Mexico. The news of his sad death at the age of 85 on April 24, left his loved ones with a deep sorrow, just as his granddaughters expressed Sofia and Fernanda Castro, who said goodbye to her on social networks with the most emotional messages. Also many celebrities and other famous faces of the show business paid an excited tribute to the matriarch of the Castro clan.

The family fired Doña Socorro at a funeral home in Mexico City and was later transferred to the Spanish Pantheon to be buried in the strictest privacy. Lucia Mendez, Marjorie de Sousa, Julián Gil or Marlene Favela were some of the celebrities who sent their condolences to the Castros for their sad loss, as well as the host Yolanda Andrade, who had a close relationship with Verónica Castro.

Sofía Castro said goodbye to her grandmother with a heartbreaking message.

The young Mexican actress, the producer’s eldest daughter José Alberto “el Güero” CastroHe had a beautiful relationship with Doña Socorro and through his social networks he shared this moving farewell that will bring you to tears.

Her granddaughter shared several images of the memory with her grandmother.

Sofía Castro moved many of her followers to tears with this emotional collage with photos of the past with Doña Socorro, from when she was a little girl to more recent images, accompanied by a moving message.

Fernanda Castro also dedicated a loving message to Doña Socorro.

Like her older sister, Fernanda shared through her Instagram Stories an image of the memory of when she was little with her dad’s mother, accompanied by some emotional words for her beloved granny.

The Castro Rivera sisters sent this flower wreath to the wake.

Doña Socorro was the best grandmother in the world for Sofia, Fernanda and Regina, the three daughters of Güero Castro and Angélica Rivera, who also said goodbye to their grandmother with this flower arrangement that Sofía Castro shared in her Instagram Stories.

Sofía Castro arrived at the funeral home accompanied by her boyfriend.

The Mexican actress had the support and endorsement of Paul Bernot, with whom she has been dating for months, in these difficult and painful moments in which she had to say goodbye to her grandmother Socorro for the last time.

The “Güero” Castro accompanied the mortal remains to the Spanish Pantheon.

Doña Socorro Castro’s son was in charge of accompanying his mother’s mortal remains in the funeral carriage from the wake where she was dismissed to the Spanish Pantheon, the cemetery chosen by the family as the last dwelling place for the matriarch.

Her son said goodbye to his mom with this short but excited message.

“My greatest love! Thank you, Mother,” wrote the veteran Mexican soap opera producer on his social networks along with this tender image together with Doña Socorro. A message that her daughter Sofía commented with an emotional text: “I love you with all my soul”.

Yolanda Andrade shared a video with Doña Socorro of when things were different.

The relationship between the driver and the actress is now very deteriorated since last year revealed that they had fictitiously married years ago, but Yolanda Andrade said goodbye to the green-eyed mother with this video of the memory and a loving message.

The driver also remembered “Güero” Castro.

Through her Instagram Stories, Yolanda Andrade also published this photo of the memory along with Verónica Castro’s brother. Could it be that he wanted to recall the close relationship he had in the past with the Castro family?

Lucía Méndez also said goodbye to Verónica Castro’s mother.

“I know what it is to lose a mother, my condolences to Verónica Castro and the entire Castro family for the sensitive death of her mother, Doña Socorro. The pain of the departure of a mother is very strong, prompt resignation and blessings for everyone, “said the Mexican actress next to this black crepe.

The actress also remembered when they worked together on a photo novel.

“Having made a photo novel with it is historical. There was a very good vibe and chemistry we got along very well working. Rest in peace Doña Socorro”, wrote Lucía Méndez together with this image of the memory in her networks.

Many other celebrities sent their condolences to “Güero” Castro.

Marjorie de Sousa, Julián Gil or Erika Buenfil They were just some of the many celebrities who appeared on the producer’s social networks to send him their affection and affection in these difficult moments after the death of Doña Socorro.

