Family adopts 108-year-old man who was abandoned on the streets

A family originally from Torreón, Coahuila, in Mexico, has earned the recognition and applause of users of social networks, particularly from Facebook, after that through said platform the name of the gesture that they had with an old man was made known, who was abandoned in the streets.

A young woman who identifies herself as Benita Dearz on Facebook shared a couple of days ago some photographs of a 108-year-old man named Don Felipe, which he ran into in previous days, wandering alone through different avenues.

As he approached him, the grandfather told the girl that He was abandoned to his fate by his 11 children, for which he was forced to live on the streets and sleep under a tree.

“He is Don Felipe Reyes, I will talk to you quickly friends… He was walking along the TEC road, with his bag of bottles… I did not hesitate to return and offer him a rait, he accepts because the sun was very strong… I put him in the car no matter what the traffic it causes, I tell him where he stays and he tells me in a square under a very large palm tree … I swear it broke my heart because looking for the square because he didn’t even know it, I walked around all of Torreón Jardín, I He said that what beautiful squares, talking with him he says that he is 108 years old, had 3 wives and 11 children … My question is where are those children. Why do they abandon it if a father, a grandfather is the most beautiful thing that life can give you, ”the young woman wrote on Facebook.

Quickly, the story of this old man went viral on the networks and many people tried to mobilize to help him.

However, Karla, as the Facebook user Benita Dearz is really called, decided to return for Don Felipe to the place where he had left him, after telling his family what happened, to take him with her to what would be her new home.

“So Don Felipe was left, bathed, new change and the best a family dinner. Thanks for the shares, thanks for your good wishes and thank you very much for the messages received. This beautiful gesture towards him is in honor of my grandparents Blas and Angelita who are in heaven, ”the young woman wrote, already with Don Felipe at home.

Little by little, Karla and her family have been giving him the care that this old man needs so much and many people have sent them food and other items that this man needs in his day to day life.

