Families will begin receiving stimulus payments of $ 3,600 in July

Speaking to a Senate hearing committee, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig presented the payment plans they have for the new child tax credit that is part of the relief bill.

The goal is for the IRS to start making payments in July. While there is no guarantee yet, Commissioner Rettig stated, “If we do not ultimately address some unforeseen situation, we will notify the committee,” as reported on Yahoo.

In an effort to make sure these payments are on schedule, Senator Michael Bennet (Colorado Democratic Legislator) said during the hearing: “Expenses like diapers, formula and infant care cannot wait until tax season. Monthly payments are particularly important during the pandemicas many low- and middle-income families experience significant challenges. “

Payments will be monthly in amounts from $ 250 to $ 300 per child, increasing the maximum to $ 3,600 for children under 6 years of age. and $ 3,000 for children ages 6 to 17.

The new tax credit comes with restrictions: people with higher incomes will not qualify for the full amount. But if you make less than $ 75,000, you will most likely qualify for the full amount.

For every $ 1,000 of income over $ 150,000 for a couple filing a joint tax return, or over $ 112,500 for a person filing as head of household, the credit will be reduced from $ 50 to $ 50 Dollars.

Charles Rettig also told the committee that the IRS expects to hire an additional 1,000 customer service representatives to address potential increases in call volume to the agency.

His statement about the hiring surge comes after concerns that procedures being put in place to process payments will cause delays in sending payments.

For all of the above, now is a good time to update any information about your income and dependents with the IRS. Make sure all your information is updated before May 17 so that you receive the money that corresponds to you.

These tax credits are expected to have a significant impact, especially for lower-income families, as these reforms could dramatically reduce the child poverty rate by 52% for non-Hispanic African American children and by 45% for Hispanic children .

