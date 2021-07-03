Families who will receive the maximum amount of money under Biden’s “Child Tax Credit”



The amount per household under the expanded CTC will depend on the income level of the parent (s) as well as the number of minors and their ages.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The same income levels established in the “American Bailout Plan” for the distribution of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 will be the guidelines to determine the amount of money per household under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) extension.

Check amount per family will depend on the income level of the parent (s)

The third stimulus law under which both aid programs were approved imposes limits on income thresholds for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to apply a gradual reduction of the total amount.

If you declare as single and your adjusted gross income (AGI) on the tax return of 2019 or 2020 is $ 75,000 or less, you will receive the full amount of the payment. In the cases of female heads of household, they must have earned $ 112,500 or less; while the income of married couples filing jointly, must not exceed $ 150,000 of AGI.

From those thresholds, for every $ 1,000 that your income exceeds the limit of the established tax scale, the CTC amount is reduced by $ 50.

Number of minors in the home and their ages will also be decisive

In this discussion, it must be added that the monthly amount each family receives will also depend on the number of children in the household and their ages.

The extension of credit this year implies a maximum payment of $ 3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old and $ 3,600 for each child under 6. “For example, a married couple with income of less than $ 150,000 with two children under the age of 6 would be eligible for the $ 7,200 Child Tax Credit in 2021 – about $ 3,200 more than they would have received prior to the ‘American Bailout Plan. exposed the Biden government, ”the White House explained in a newsletter on June 11.

The minors in each family must have a Social Security Number. If parents do not have this card, they must at least have a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

The IRS estimates that about 39 million households covering 90% of children in the US they would receive monthly payments between July and December of this year without the need for additional paperwork.

The agency mailed letters about three weeks ago to some 36 million families eligible for advance payments, and it is expected that in the next few days, agency staff will send a second letter to these people in which they will specify the amount they will receive. every household under the CTC.

