Families who must file taxes with the IRS to receive monthly payments under the Biden “Child Tax Credit”



The IRS sent letters to some 36 million households alerting them of their eligibility for CTC advance payments.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) clarified this Thursday that families who wish to claim additional credits in addition to the “Child Tax Credit” extended under the “American Rescue Plan” of the Biden Administration must submit a tax return to the agency how much before.

In an update on the IRS website this Thursday, the entity clarified that the majority of families eligible to the monthly payments that will be sent in advance as of July 15 they do not have to do any additional paperwork to receive them.

However, in the cases of households where parents or guardians want to claim other credits to the IRS such as “Income to work”, people must submit their tax information to the IRS through a form.

“For them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, available only on IRS.gov,” the entity explained.

The office added that the rest of the families who have already filed or have plans to file 2019 or 2020 tax returns do not have to take additional action to receive the funds, either by direct deposit or check by mail.

“Once the IRS processes your 2019 or 2020 tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments,” the entity added.

Tool for low-income families who do not file taxes to request monthly payments

Families also have the option of using “Non-Filer Sign-up”. The re-launch of the online tool this week is aimed at Americans who are not required to file taxes, but are eligible to pay up to $ 3,600 per child under the credit extension.

Through the new portal, Americans will not only be able to enter their data to monthly checks up to $ 300 retail, they will also be able to claim the stimulus check of $ 1,400 from the third round if they have not received it or the payments corresponding to the previous rounds.

“This tool, an update to last year’s IRS Non-Filers tool, is also designed to help eligible individuals who do not normally file tax returns sign up for the third round of $ 1,400 economic impact payments (also known as as stimulus checks) and claim the Refund Recovery Credit for any amount from the first two rounds of economic impact payments that they have not received, ”the IRS said in a previous statement on its website.

Additionally, the office launched a few days ago the Child Tax Credit Update Portal that allows taxpayers who wish to wait until next year to receive a full payment by CTC as a refund when they file their 2021 return.

Orientation Events on “Child Tax Credit” in 12 US Cities

Also, the IRS announced events in 12 cities across the United States starting this Friday and running through July 10.

On July 15, the agency will send the first batch of payments under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” extension.

After that payment, another five will be delivered to eligible families, as part of the advance disbursement of 50% of the funds this year.

IRS sent 36 million letters to eligible families

