Families who do not file taxes can now register online to receive monthly payments of up to $ 300 per child under the “Child Tax Credit” ”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this week launched one of three online tools to expand the scope of the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) that will allow families who normally do not declare income to submit their information to receive advance payments.

The Non-filer Sign-up service is similar to the one launched in the spring of last year that allowed users to submit their personal information to the IRS to receive first-round checks under the CARES Act. .

Through the new portal, Americans will not only be able to enter your details for monthly checks up to $ 300 retail under the CTC, they will also be able to claim the stimulus check of $ 1,400 from the third round if they have not received it or the payments corresponding to the previous rounds.

“This tool, an update to last year’s IRS Non-Filers tool, is also designed to help eligible individuals who do not normally file tax returns enroll for the third round of economic impact payments of $ 1,400 (also known as as stimulus checks) and claim the Refund Recovery Credit for any amount from the first two rounds of economic impact payments that they have not received, ”the IRS said in a press release Monday.

The free tool, developed in collaboration with Intuit and the Free File Alliance, allows the user to calculate their eligibility for dependent payments and request the money in advance from the IRS.

“Often times these are families with little or no income and even the homeless, the rural poor and other homeless groups. This new tool is available only on IRS.gov ”, added the entity.

The IRS is preparing to send the first checks in advance this July 15. After that shipment, another five will be made, one per month between August and December.

“We have worked hard to deliver monthly The Advance Child Tax Credit for Millions of Families This Summer“Said Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner. “This new tool will help more people easily access this important credit, as well as help people who do not normally file taxes to obtain a financial impact payment. We encourage people to review the details of this important new effort, ”the official said.

Who can use Non-Filer Sign-up?

The Non-Filer Sign-up Tool was designed for people who did not file a tax return for the years 2019 or 2020 and that they did not use the IRS Non-Filers tool last year to sign up for the $ 1,200 stimulus checks.

Through the system, the person can enter information on the number of dependents under 17 years of age as well as bank information for direct deposit.

If the beneficiary does not have a bank account, the check will arrive in the mail, but it will take longer.

The agency clarified that families who filed taxes in 2019 or 2020 do not have the need to use the tool to request CTC funds.

“Eligible families who have already filed or have plans to file 2019 or 2020 returns should not use this tool. Once the IRS processes your tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments. Families wishing to claim other tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for Low and Moderate Income Families, must file a regular tax return. For them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, available only on IRS.gov, ”the office explained.

The IRS announced that it will launch two additional credit-related portals in the coming weeks.

Two additional tools on the way

One is the interactive assistant to help families determine if they qualify for advance credit payments.

The other is the Child Tax Credit update portal that will allow people to unenroll or opt out of the advance payment program.

Subsequently, the service will allow users to verify the status of your payments and make updates to your information.

The third stimulus bill increased the maximum Child Tax Credit this year to $ 3,600 for children under age 6, and to $ 3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17. Before 2021, under the CTC, families could get a maximum of $ 2,000 per qualifying child, while 17-year-old dependents were not eligible.

Families could receive payments of up to $ 300 per month for each child qualifying child under age 6 and up to $ 250 per month for each qualifying child ages 6 to 17.

