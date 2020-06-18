The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced this Wednesday that the next July 16th a State tribute to the victims of the coronavirus in Spain. The event, which will take place in the Plaza de la Armería of the Royal Palace, has not been invited by the families or the associations that represent them.

Pedro Sánchez has set a date for the ceremony in which it is intended to pay tribute to the more than 40,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Spain. He has announced it during the control session to the Government in Congress. He has reported that the King will preside over an event that will be attended, among others, by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli and the EU’s high external representative, Josep Borrell.

“This civil ceremony will be the farewell to all those who have lost their lives in Spain due to the pandemic and an acknowledgment for their relatives and for those who, having suffered the disease, fortunately have survived”, the Government assured through a subsequent statement .

However, among all the guests, it will not be possible to find those who lost a family member during the pandemic. As OKDIARIO has verified when contacting several of the victims associations such as ASACOVID or ADCOVID, the Government has not contacted them to organize the tribute, to inform them of the celebration or to extend an invitation. They have learned of the news through the media.

Despite the fact that the Government still has a month to invite the victims, the President has not included them in his intention during the announcement in the plenary session of Congress, where he has confirmed that he expects the assistance of different personalities of national character and international, all from the political environment. The socialist group broke into applause at the intervention of its leader who added that he wanted to do «record in the minutes the gratitude to these senior dignitaries who will be present on July 16 ». In addition, it has reduced the deceased to “27,000 compatriots” instead of the more than 40,000 included in the computation of regional data.

Meanwhile, victims’ associations wonder why they have not been counted on for this tribute or, at least, have been informed that it would take place. These victims presented a complaint against Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, for various crimes of homicide, injuries, administrative prevarication and denial of aid, as reported by OKDIARIO. Therefore, the invitation to the State ceremony could be a moment of confrontation between the Government and the victims of the coronavirus who have repeatedly reproached the management of Pedro Sánchez’s team during the pandemic.

Some of the associations consider that “this act is not a priority for the families of the deceased”, but they assure that they would like to have had knowledge of the tribute by the Government. The victims consider it to be a “pure posture homage” in which the victims matter little.

The groups in which the relatives of the deceased share their experiences have become abuzz with the news and have considered that “it would be the Government itself that should not go.”

The President added that this tribute will also extend to the “public servants who have been in the front line fighting the pandemic” from whom a specific representation is expected.

The victims of # COVID19 deserve our memory.

On July 16, we will celebrate the State ceremony in honor of the citizens who have lost their lives during the pandemic. Also to public servants who have battled the virus for months. pic.twitter.com/VYznWJFiUG – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 17, 2020

“Denying the epidemic”

The Spanish Association of Victims and Victims for Covid-19 (ADAVIC-19) presented its initial complaint against Fernando Simón in a 22-page brief, which OKDIARIO advanced in scoop.

The president and lawyer of ADAVIC-19, Carolina Mata, asked the Madrid investigative courts to act against Simón for «denying the spread of the epidemic, with the political purpose of reaching the date of March 8, and being able to celebrate in Spain the protests of a feminist vindictive nature of the Government of which It depends”.

In the judgment of Mata and five other lawyers – all of them founding members of the platform of victims who participated in the preparation of the complaint and the subsequent briefs – Simón “did not urge the Government to be proactive both in the accumulation of medical equipment and in the production and performance of screening tests ».

If the person in charge of the health management of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain “had acted diligently, he would have proceeded to recommend that all the health measures required by the IHR 2005 and the WHO recommendations be adopted,” something that did not happen, they state in the first document registered in court.

Multiple complaints

But this is not the only complaint that has been filed against the Government. Pedro Sánchez and his team face more than a dozen complaints from professional groups, unions, lawyers and opposition parties for their management of the coronavirus health crisis.

To date, different groups of professionals and those affected have planned more than a dozen legal actions against the Government and other administrations in different courts – those of professional organizations are a dozen. Some have already started, others have been announced but, predictably, new demands are yet to come. They all have a common element: to ask Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet for its management of the coronavirus crisis.