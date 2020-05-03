Several relatives of the inmates who died Friday in a Venezuelan jail accused the authorities on Saturday of having killed them, after the official version pointed to an attempted escape that led to an exchange of fire between the inmates and the officials of the penal.

However, the at least 50 deaths recorded during the event were prisoners and no fatality was reported by the prison authorities, an official from the penal center in the town of Guanare that he was working at the time the events occurred.

The authorities’ actions were also questioned by various international bodies, some of which point to a massacre and coincide with the version of the relatives of the inmates.

It is impossible, it is unheard of. These people (authorities), as they acted with these boys, killed them outright, it was a massacre that they did, ”Víctor Calderón, father of one of the 50 deceased, told reporters.

The man explained that this Saturday he received a call from those responsible for the prison, the Los Llanos Penitentiary Center (Cepella), so he was able to enter the prison in the morning and recognize the corpse of his son through photographs that showed him in a computer.

Calderón sees “impossible” that what happened does not carry sanctions against those involved, while waiting, like dozens of family members, outside the prison, the body of his son will be handed over “to give him rest.”

DISMISSAL ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE

“The inmates of the Cepella were the object of a massacre. We want to deny before the social media that at no time was there an escape attempt, ”Adriana Leandro, a relative of another of the prisoners, also told journalists, while demanding information outside the prison in the city of Guanare, in the Portuguese state.

The woman thus denied the version of some military sources, according to which an escape attempt occurred that was thwarted by the custodians and that gave rise to the violent scene.

Marline Hernández, also a relative of one of the victims, agreed in the denial when explaining that some inmates protested on Friday about the delay in the passage of food – that the relatives regularly bring to the inmates – when they started shooting at the prisoners.

Yesterday we lived a day of anxiety, anguish, worry, pain, seeing in such a cruel and cold, ruthless way, as many of those deprived of liberty were murdered. It was awful, ”the young woman told reporters.

THE ECHO OF COMPLAINT

Several non-governmental organizations, opposition deputies and international bodies ruled on this fact, which until now has been confirmed to EFE by the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office, without any other official body offering figures on injuries or deaths.

We are deeply concerned about the violent events in the Guanare prison, in which 46 detainees (updated to 50) were reportedly killed and 75 wounded, including authorities at the center, ”the United Nations office for human rights said on Twitter.

The UN called on the government to investigate, “resolve the overcrowding and guarantee basic rights.”

Amnesty International (AI), for its part, directly pointed to the Executive of Nicolás Maduro, blaming him for trying to “justify the violence used, stating that it would have been an attempted escape by persons deprived of liberty.”

The grotesque images of what happened, which now travel the world, should serve as a reminder that all those responsible for this atrocity must be held accountable before justice. The lethal response from the authorities must be thoroughly investigated and analyzed, “AI said in a statement.

