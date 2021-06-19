Families of dead miners receive attention from the Coahuila government

Saltillo Coahuila

Coahuila authorities carried out a brigade with the participation of 15 state and municipal agencies to provide support to the families of the seven workers who died on June 4 at the Micaran mine, in Múzquiz.

It was in the Technological of said municipality where the modules of all the institutions that could help solve needs, clarify doubts or help in various procedures were installed.

Nazira Zogbi Castro, Secretary of Labor of Coahuila, was in charge of organizing the multidisciplinary event, where health services, civil registration, social development, employment, education, training and legal advice were offered.

“We met 15 state agencies and the municipal DIF with the objective of directly and comprehensively serving the families of the miners. Our priority is that families are accompanied, cared for and that all the services that we can offer through these dependencies are granted in an expeditious and personalized manner ”.

The secretariats of Labor, Economy, Health, Education, Inclusion and Social Development were present at the event held on Friday. Also state and municipal DIF, PRONNIF, the Civil Registry, ICATEC, Employment Service, Office of the Ombudsman, advice for economic projects, Labor Attorney, Superior Technology of Múzquiz and the Coahuilense Institute of Women.

The Civil Registry issued minutes and carried out administrative procedures for data modification. In addition to complete medical check-ups, in order to plan personalized attention.

Employment options and job training were also provided, as well as legal advice on labor and civil matters, in order to clarify doubts about the legal processes carried out by each family.

The State Labor Secretariat affirmed that this type of brigade is the response of an empathic and supportive government that always seeks to benefit and help people who find themselves in difficult situations.

* bb