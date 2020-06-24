HOUSTON, Texas – In the isolation ward of an immigration detention center in the United States, a Salvadoran woman says her 8-year-old son asks if they are going to die.

With no toys in his room and unable to leave her except to go to the bathroom, the boy sleeps almost all day and watches television, including news about the daily balance of deaths from coronavirus, according to his mother. Both are in quarantine after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus. They had shown no symptoms, but had not been tested as of Monday afternoon, he said.

In nearby rooms there are two other mothers, including one with a two-year-old son.

“I tell him: we are not going to die,” said Maria, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition that her last name not be revealed, because she fears retribution in her country if she is deported. “We feel distressed. We cannot do anything for the lives of our children or our lives. “

Isolation

of at least three families in the center of the Control Service of

Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dilley, Texas has raised new fears of

that the coronavirus is spreading in a facility that has been

accused of providing poor medical care. ICE confirmed that it had isolated

to families, but denied that children did not have access to toys.

Before she died at 21 months of age, Mariee Juárez was detained in Dilley with her mother, Yasmín Suárez, in March 2018. Her mother has said that medical staff in Dilley neglected Mariee’s respiratory illness.

ICE

He was sued this year by advocates for a 5-year-old boy who

he had suffered a head injury before his family was

arrested by immigration agents. Her aunt said the medical staff

in Dilley ignored the boy’s headaches and hypersensitivity

to the sound. He and his mother were eventually released later

that an appeals court prevented his deportation.

Speaking

over the phone on Monday, Maria said her son started vomiting the

Saturday after eating some chicken that she says was in bad shape.

Nurses came to his room to examine him briefly, but not

they took his temperature. Instead, one of the nurses gave him

He touched the boy’s forehead with two fingers to see if it was hot, he said.

“If they can’t take care of us with stomach pain, how are they going to treat us with the virus?” He said.

ICE and the company of

CoreCivic private prisons, which Dilley operates, defended the attention

given to detainees and they say they have taken special precautions

to limit the spread of the virus. ICE has released 900

people considered to have additional medical risks. The agency

currently detains 24,000 people, a reduction compared to

beginning of the year, as agents are expelling most of

those who try to enter the United States illegally, under a

pandemic emergency declaration.

Until

Now, no cases of coronavirus have been reported among those detained in

Dilley. But at least 2,200 have contracted the virus in the system

ICE detention centers across the country, the agency says. Two

people have died.