Solidarity initiatives are important at any time, but the new coronavirus pandemic has definitely made them more impactful in helping the most vulnerable population to fight the global pandemic.

Photo: Disclosure

Photo: Lance!

Thinking about it, Paulo Reale (Sports Journalist), Tiago K (Dr das Estrelas) and Estrela Bonafé (Entrepreneur), decided to make a campaign on social networks to collect basic food baskets as well as hygiene items such as gel alcohol and liquid soap . The objective was to help needy families in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, metropolitan region of São Paulo, with the delivery of products being made this Saturday (25).

Due to his involvement with the sporting world and the contacts developed throughout his career, Paulo Reale managed to collaborate in donations and the potential to publicize various figures known to the general public: Serginho (Jorge Wilstermann-BOL), Richard (Corinthians), Mateus Fernandes ( Barcelona), Andressa Alves (Roma), former player Cleiton Xavier, among others.

Some commercial ventures also made their contribution in items and promotion: Premium Chocolates Analia Franco, Bruno Carnes, Bartô Gelateria, Pizzaria Nova Bella Napoli, West Cosméticos and Calvo Cesta Básica.

Bonafé pointed out that the urgency of combating COVID-19 ended up changing the focus of the campaign developed annually by the trio of friends:

– We were collecting boxes of chocolates to donate to the children at Easter. We had already collected some boxes of candy, however, due to COVID-19, we are in quarantine, many families are in need and we decided to collect donations of basic baskets to help these families. In addition to the basic basket, alcohol gel and liquid soap, families with children will also give you a box of chocolates.

Tiago recognizes that making such a contribution to society, in addition to a necessary initiative, brings the comfortable feeling of being fulfilling his duty:

– Feeling of duty fulfilled in giving others the minimum for survival. If each one can help a person, it becomes less painful this difficult phase that we are all going through.

– Thank God, we got a good amount of donations. Our project is growing and our intention is to be able to help those who need it most. Last year we campaigned on Easter and Children’s Days, where we managed to bless many children and their families. This year, almost everything was prepared for the event that we do for children at Easter, but with everything that is happening in this pandemic period, we changed our plans and we will help families with basic food baskets, alcohol gel and liquid soap. And, as we already had some boxes of candy that arrived from donations, the families of our project that receive the basic basket and have children, the children will also receive a box of candy. As I always say ‘God uses people’, I leave here my thanks to everyone who helped in any way, with donations or disclosure. Thank you, God bless you all – completed Reale.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts