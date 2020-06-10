What you should know

It may seem difficult to imagine the cruel reality of losing one of your loved ones to the coronavirus. But some have suffered that pain multiple times. The pandemic of innumerable painful realities is bringing loss to people around the world who are seeing multiple members succumbing to the disease and their broken families. Although no data has emerged on the trend in families experiencing multiple deaths from the coronavirus, the stories have been repeated around the world: couples, siblings, and other family members who got sick and died, and now their families are taking on rebuilding their lives. in the midst of a great loss.

“This generation, this level of my family has been quickly destroyed,” said Julia Chachere of Sag Harbor in New York, whose mother and stepfather died of COVID-19 four days apart. “Suddenly, he’s gone. And suddenly, I’m that generation now.”

“This virus has taken away a lot from us,” said Sheila Cruz Morales of Teaneck, New Jersey, whose uncles, brothers Javier and Martín Morales, who lived one floor apart, died a day apart.

Not far away, Joni Lewin was absorbing the loss of her lifelong best friend Carolyn Martins-Reitz of Kearny, New Jersey, from the coronavirus, when Thomas, the son of Martins-Reitz, died a week later.

“They’ve lost half a family,” said Lewin.

Moe Gelbart, a psychologist at Community Psychiatrists in Torrance, California, said families are finding their grieving process short-circuited due to a pandemic that denies them final moments with loved ones or normal funerals where they can cry and hug together. .

“Among stressful events, the death of a loved one or family members is number 1,” he said. “Multiple losses within the same family … are more than overwhelming.”

When Saymon Jefferson, 94, was hospitalized with the coronavirus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he kept asking how his brother, Willie Lee Jefferson, 86, was doing.

Her family decided not to share with Saymon the news that her younger brother had died in hopes of keeping her spirits up as she recovered. But within a few days, the older brother was also dead.

“He hit us very hard,” said Saymon’s daughter Belvin Jefferson White. “It seemed like everyone in our family was getting sick.”

Losing multiple loved ones at once is not unique to today’s pandemic. The flu that swept the world in 1918 brought down entire families. Accidents, natural disasters and terrorist attacks have claimed relatives, such as September 11, when a family saw two children die, one who was a police officer and the other who was a firefighter.

Five brothers aboard the USS Juneau died in World War II, news so horrifying that the U.S. Army changed its policies to try to prevent other families from being decimated in a similar way.

“People can be overloaded with pain,” said Dr. Varun Choudhary, a psychiatrist who oversees behavioral health at Magellan Health, an HMO. “The pain accumulates and accumulates.”

Woods knows that very well.

The Gadsden, Alabama hairdresser lived happily with her sister, brother-in-law, and parents. His cousin Michael Woods came so often that he was almost like a brother.

His father Billy was the first to fall ill, so ill that he couldn’t even put on his own socks. Desoues her older sister Phacethia Posey caught the virus. And finally his cousin Michael.

And, in a horrible week, all three died.

If there is something positive about so much tragedy, it is that more did not die. Woods and his mother were also infected and hospitalized and he is still out of breath from the way the virus affected his lungs.

All three funerals were held on the same day. Few were able to attend due to restrictions.

“There are no answers as to why everyone had to leave,” Woods said. “I ask myself the same question all day.”