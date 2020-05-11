The families that declared inbankruptcy(suspension of payments and bankruptcies) due to the impossibility of facing their payments and debtsthey fell 26.6% in the first quarterof the year in relation to the same period of 2019, to add 527.

For his part, bankrupt companies decreased by 19.8%, up to adding 974 bankruptcy procedures, according to the Bankruptcy Procedure Statistics of the National Statistics Institute (INE) published this Monday.

Thus, adding families and companies, the number of bankrupt debtors for the first quarter stood at 1,501, a figure 22.3% lower than in the same period of 2019.

The INE explains that the declaration of a state of alarm has limited the activity of the Courts in the second half of March. Due to this, during the first quarter there was a decrease in the response rate of the Courts that could affect the provisional data of this statistic.

The National Statistics Institute indicates that, following the usual methods and procedures, it has completed the information provided by the Courts with the information published in theState official newsletter(BOE), until collecting information from 85% of the Courts that usually collaborate with the body.

In the coming quarters, the INE considers that the Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics “could be expected” to gradually reflect bankrupt debtors that have been affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterly reduction of bankrupt debtors

In quarter-on-quarter rate (first quarter of 2020 over fourth quarter of 2019), the number of bankrupt debtors decreased by 24.2%, with a24.6% decrease in the number of familiesdeclared in bankruptcy and 23.9% in the case of bankrupt companies.

Of the 974 companies that entered the competition in the first quarter, 66 were public limited companies, with an interannual decrease of 38.9%, while 766 were limited companies, 20.9% less than in the first quarter of 2019.

Thenatural persons with business activityThe insolvency proceedings increased by 13% in the interannual rate, reaching a total of 122, but cut them by 4.7% compared to the previous quarter.

During the first quarter, voluntary contests fell by 21.9% compared to the same period in 2019, to add 1,430, while the necessary contests fell by 29%, with a total of 71 processes.

By type of procedure, ordinary tenders fell by 33.3% in the interannual rate and the abbreviated ones decreased by 21.4%, to 100 and 1,401 processes, respectively.

Commerce, the sector with the most companies in competition

22.4% of the companies that entered the competition between January and March had asmain activity trade(218 competitions), while 13.6% were engaged in construction (132 companies competed).

Likewise, the statistics reflect that51.6% of bankrupt companies have less than six employees,and within them, almost a third have no workers under their charge. One out of every five companies in bankruptcy is 20 years old or older and 19.6% were founded four years ago or less.

According to the INE, 20.4% of the bankrupt companies less than four years old operated in the commerce sector, while 53.4% ​​of those 20 or more years old were engaged in industry and energy and trade.

A third of the companies declared bankrupt in the first quarter were concentrated in the lowest segment of turnover (up to 250,000 euros) and were mainly limited companies.

Catalonia, at the head of the competitions

By communities,Catalonia, Valencian Community and MadridThey were the communities with the highest number of bankruptcy declarations in the first quarter. Specifically, Catalonia added 464 bankruptcies, the Valencian Community registered 208 and Madrid, 206. Between these three regions 58.5% of the total bankrupt debtors were concentrated until March.

The regions with the least suspensions of payments in the first quarter were Navarra (4), La Rioja (10), Extremadura (12) and Cantabria (20).

The community that cut its number of bankrupt debtors the most during the first quarter was Navarra, with an interannual decrease of 76.5%. Conversely, the highest promotions were recorded by Cantabria and Asturias (+ 42.9% in both cases) and La Rioja (+ 11.1%).

With the entry into force of the Bankruptcy Law on September 1, 2004, the INE replaced the old statistic of suspension of payments and bankruptcy by the bankruptcy procedure, replacing the legal concepts of suspension of payments and bankruptcy declaration by the bankruptcy, the entities undergoing this process being called bankrupt debtors.

.