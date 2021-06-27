False tsunami alert triggers chaotic stampede in Cuba

HAVANA.

A false alarm from tsunami on Baracoa, the first city founded by the Spanish at the eastern end of Cuba, caused more than a thousand people will run terrified to take refuge in high neighborhoods of that city that were in quarantine for him covid-19, reported this Sunday the local press.

Recently, an irresponsible warning caused panic and dangerous chaos that led more than a thousand people to flee from an uncertain risk to expose themselves to a possibly worse one, “said the newspaper Juventud Rebelde.

According to the report, the events occurred on the night of June 10th on Baracoa, 900 km east of Havana.

The mayor of Baracoa, Norges Rodríguez, explained to the newspaper that in the face of “deception and confusion,” thousands of people stampeded toward higher areas of the city.

Several had to be assisted in health centers due to decompensation of blood pressure and chest pain, including several women in an advanced state of pregnancy, “he explained.

Break quarantine

Journalist Mabel Toirac said that “many people” ran to Joa’s neighborhood, where she lives, “broke the (yellow) security tape (that surrounded him) and entered the area” under quarantine for the coronavirus.

And, when they ran to the rout, many did it “without masks, wrapped in towels, with night clothes, in cars, wheelchairs, bicycles, horses … a real chaos”, recalled Professor Noelvis Toirac.

Rodríguez stressed that the police are investigating the false rumor in Baracoa, known as the ‘First City of Cuba’, since it was founded in 1511 at the beginning of the Spanish colonization.

Famous for the quality of its cocoa and its beautiful landscapes, Baracoa is also the city of Cuba “with the highest potential risk” of a tsunami, as it is near the Falla de la Española, a 50 km maritime accident that generates a intense and fast waves, as explained by the head of the National Seismological Service, Enrique Diego.

Cuba, which has never been affected by a tsunami, is facing a strong outbreak of covid-19.

Since the pandemic began, the island has registered 182,354 infections and 1,241 deaths.

jrr