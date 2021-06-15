False that you cannot donate blood if you were vaccinated against Covid-19

If you received a dose or two of the Covid-19 vaccine nothing prevents you from donating blood.

Blood donation help save lives and supports doctors fighting against SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Donate blood, the vaccinated can

If you are part of the group that has already been vaccinated against Covid-19, don’t worry, you can donate blood, platelets and plasma.

According to the American Red Cross there is no specific waiting period for people who received a Covid-19 vaccine to donate blood.

The donation can be made “as long as they have no symptoms and they feel good at the moment of donation ”.

False information

In recent days, information was disseminated, mainly social media, on the impossibility of donating blood for people who were vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to these misinformations, American Red Cross would not allow the vaccinated to donate blood, since the doses against Covid-19 destroy the antibodies natural.

Other false information assures that the blood of the inoculated people is “completely contaminated”.

However, both statements are false.

check

According to the means of verification Newtral, these are misinterpreted statements from information that the American Red Cross published on its official page.

The foregoing made reference to the restriction that the international organization made so that the vaccinated did not donate “convalescent plasma“

Convalescent plasma has been used as experimental treatment in severe cases of Covid-19.

However, vaccinated people can donate whole blood and platelets, says the American Red Cross.

But we must take precautions

The American Red Cross stresses that regardless of the type of vaccine a person receives, all donors must be symptom free.

One restriction for donating blood is to observe 28 days after getting a negative result to SARS-CoV-2, for those who have been infected.

This also applies to people who were in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, explains the Spanish Association of Vaccination.

Another limitation that the United States Red Cross did establish is that people vaccinated with doses that use attenuated viruses, they must wait two weeks to donate.

The importance of being a donor

Under the DWorld Blood Donor Day, held on June 14, the Mexican Red Cross recalled Twitter that a blood donation can save up to three lives.

Blood and platelet donations are needed every day to help cancer patients, trauma and other people who need life-saving transfusions.

Share antibodies

Additionally, the blood of a person fully recovered from a Covid-19 positive diagnosis contains plasma that may have antibodies.

This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 patients who are considered active cases.

(With information from the FDA and American Red Cross)