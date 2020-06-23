Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Controversial since the pre-launch, The Last of Us: Part II has been embroiled in controversy since its debut and on different fronts because although critics have praised the work of Naughty Dog, a sector of players consider that the title is not It is pleasing. Of course, being one of the most important games of the year, it was likely that things would get out of proportion and lead to statements or information out of context. In this sense, in recent days there was something to talk about an alleged massive return of copies in an Australian store that only fueled spirits, although in reality it is not a fact related only to the new PlayStation 4 exclusive.

The recent controversy of The Last of Us: Part II

After the debut of The Last of Us: Part II and the controversy that followed, a report from Sausage Roll pointed to an event that took place at a branch of the JB-HiFi chain in Australia where it was almost taken for granted that the store had The return of copies of the Naughty Dog game was suspended after noticing that the quantity was greater than expected. As a result of this, it was thought that many Australian players had decided to return their copies of The Last of Us: Part II when they were disappointed or simply because the product did not meet their expectations, fueling the controversy and generating all kinds of assumptions or speculations.

Well, after reviewing the situation and the evidence that accounts for the decision of JB-HiFi, it is necessary to comply with the terms and policies of the same chain. Initially, the JB-HiFi branch posted an ad informing its customers, « In the light of recent events, we had to change a few things. We will temporarily suspend video game trade-ins until further notice. »

In this regard, it should be noted that Trade-in is a common practice in this type of chain and basically deals with a customer who carries 1, 2, 3 or the video games they want so that the store takes them into account for the purchase of another product or convert them into credit for the interested party. In this basic relationship, there is no cash, and while the customer comes out with a product of their interest, the store receives a second-hand copy that they can offer for a lower price than the new and sealed copy obtaining more profits. By simple logic, newly released games or « moment » games are a better deal for both parties.

It is worth mentioning that, as Kotaku reports, this measure began to be taken in March.

Australia lives a rebound in the cases of COVID-19

That said, the decision of JB-HiFi applies not only for The Last of Us: Part II, but for any video game, because when talking about « recent events », it is not alluding to the controversy of the Naughty Dog game, but the rise in Coronavirus cases that was reported in Australia in recent days.

The chain does not have a guarantee of satisfaction in video games

On the other hand, the JB-HiFi policy is clear regarding its return system and it only responds to faults or defects that come from the factory, so there is no guarantee of satisfaction. In this sense, the official site, in its returns section, refers to the following:

« For physical video games, JB Hi-Fi accepts returns of defective or damaged items up to 90 days after purchase. Provided the failure or damage was not caused by misuse and you can provide proof of purchase , JB will give you a full refund. For video game consoles and accessories, JB will refund or replace any defective item within 90 days of purchase. If the fault arises between 90 days and 12 months after purchase, JB will repair the item for free or will replace it if repair is not possible. Beyond 12 months, any refund or replacement is at JB Hi-Fi’s discretion. «

Thus, the chain’s decision is not due to the controversy that the Naughty Dog game is experiencing, but to a health problem that affects Australia, like everyone else. Obviously, there may be cases where some players have used their copy of The Last of Us: Part II as a bargaining chip in JB Hi-Fi’s Trade-in system, but this is not indicative of a massive return.

The Last of Us: Part II is available on PS4 and at this link you will find all related information, as well as our written review.

