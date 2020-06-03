CHICAGO – After President Donald Trump attributed to Antifa protesters the outbreak of violence in protests against the death of black people at the hands of the police, social networks have been filled with rumors that the extreme left group is moving people to cause damage in various cities of the United States.

Some conservative news media and accounts

from social networks that sympathize with Trump, as well as fake Facebook accounts

and Twitter have fueled speculation.

Randy Serrano has the information.

Twitter and Facebook singled out some of the instigators responsible for the unfounded allegations. Twitter determined Monday that a tweet promising that antifa would “advance to residential areas” and “white” neighborhoods was sent by white supremacist group Identity Evropa.

The post was shared hundreds of times and was quoted in online news articles before the social network withdrew the tweet on Monday, a company spokesperson reported.

The mother of George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter spoke for the first time after a week of the death of the African-American man.

However, the tweet continued to circulate on Tuesday.

through Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook, using information shared by Twitter, announced Tuesday night that it also removed from its platform a handful of accounts that were created by white supremacist groups like Identity Evropa and American Guard, some of them posing as part of the Antifa movement.

Attendees carried banners with various protest messages, which included the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, as well as masks with the face of the African American man.

For years, some social media users

have tried to subtract legitimacy from political or controversial protests with theories

unfounded that the movements were organized by millionaires or by

extremist organizations.

Over the weekend, Trump named Antifa as responsible for the violent protests that broke out over the death of George Floyd, assuring in a tweet: “It was the antifa and the radical left.”

A week ago the death of the African American in Minneapolis.

“This is generally seen when there is interest in

divert attention from the protests to simply accuse the

protesters of being violent, organized, or supported by

malicious entities, ”said Filippo Menczer, professor of computing and science

computing at Indiana University.

“The fact that the president mentions it,

obviously, it has generated a huge increase. ”

Ivette Machin.

Antifa theories – short for “antifascists” and a general term for far-left groups confronting or opposing neo-Nazis and white supremacists – have penetrated the country in recent days.

Police departments claim that there are people who call to give “tips” that they see on social networks, assuring that Antifa sends buses, and even planes, full of activists to participate in protests in their area.

Martin Luther King III criticized the president’s words about shooting those who loot during the protests. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

In Payette County, Idaho – a rural demarcation of some 24,000 residents – calls began Monday morning after a Facebook user posted that the police chief had identified Antifa protesters in the area.

The reports did not stop until the head of

Police denied the rumor via Facebook.

“It is a really small community, in which

our citizens know us quite well, “said the lieutenant of the

Payette County Police Department, Andy Creech. “When they saw the

publication, we started to receive direct calls ”.

Meanwhile, Facebook users also warned their friends to avoid a shopping center in a New York suburb, saying it would be the focal point of Antifa’s acts of destruction on Tuesday.

But the police had “no credible information” about Antifa’s presence in the area, Toms River Police Department press specialist Jillian Messina said in an email.

Even the owner of a limousine business

in Michigan was forced to refute the rumors when two of his buses

they became the center of a conspiracy theory that the

Liberal financier George Soros was sending protesters to Milan,

Michigan.

Social media users shared

extensively a manipulated photograph of his white buses, edited for

display the words “Soros Riot Dance Squad“

Soros Riots) stamped on the sides.

The buses are owned by Sean Duval, who

owns the local transportation company Golden Limousine International, and

they have no printed words.

“It’s frustrating when people from outside

begins to instigate and tries to turn Americans against

Americans, ”said Duval.

.