Pau Gasol not close to playing in Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis as some media have hinted in the past few hours. In a recent interview in which he has reviewed how his recovery is going and what plans he has for the next season, the only thing he affirms is that his intention is to play one more year in the NBA and that, if he does not, play one year in FC Barcelona would be an attractive option for him.

Logically, when asked about the possibility of playing one more year in the Lakers, the franchise with which he won two NBA rings with Kobe Bryant, the Catalan is not reluctant to the idea and says that it would be “attractive”.

This has triggered a series of news that hint that there is a real possibility of this happening, when today it is simply an illusion.

Pau is recovering from his injury. When ready, it will search for equipment. And when that time comes the real options will come. Until then, everything is straw.