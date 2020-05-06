FALSE HEADS – IT’S ALL THERE, BUT YOU’RE DREAMING (2020)

How good to see that there is still hope in Rock’n’Roll… and that hope can also come from UK!!! That it is being spoken at the moment in specialized media, oblivious to the always sensational media in that country, that the English of Essex, FALSE HEADS, They can be the great hope of Rock ‘it is not turkey mucus’, in fact, the powertrio formed by Luke Griffits (vocals, guitar), Jake Elliott (bass) and Barney Nush (drums, vocals) they have been in a hurry, specifically in less than four years (they were formed in 2016), to generate very good ‘shit’ and better noise when they are already on the lips of people as reliable as respectable as Danny Fields (producer of the Ramones) and himself Iggy Pop. I’ll leave it there …

‘Please’, you have to delve into the sonic tangle of these kids because it will be very worth it…

Everyone knows the longing that is always in England for finding ‘the next big thing’ or the most rabid ‘hype’ that creates or generates a fashion in order to exploit it to the fullest and make profit (the most normal) or that really turns that ‘new sensation’ into a name that will be remembered for history (least likely today). Well, a band that already has the approval of those mentioned before the jump and that has already toured with Queens Of The Stone Age, Band Of Skulls, David Byrne, The Libertines or Frank Turner among others, it is not like to think that they are simply a fucking market product to use and throw away. Anyway, time will tell, what I do have very clear is that the False Heads They have come to want to stay and have been working non-stop from their gestation to the present day with the recent publication of their debut album, It’s All There But You’re Dreaming (2020).

FALSE HEADS

The Opera Prima of the Essex It has an unusual and unexpected drive for the one who subscribes because I was expecting something more impudent and indie rock. On the contrary. Luke, Jake and Barney they leave their skin with their instruments and put their whole soul into visceral and furious compositions that will remind you very soon of Nirvana with the Muse from his first two albums, to post punk and to the alternative era of the late 80’s led by Pixies. From the first cut with Whatever You Please you notice the visceral and urgent spirit of Kurt with that slow start and then explode guitars and shows virulence and sonic muscle. And if we talk about muscle, please do you vein yourself “Ink”, “Slew”, “Slease” or the tremendous cut that closes the disc with the runaway and schizoid Rabbit Hole, from angry guitars, indestructible elastic basses and a drums with a rhythmic impulsiveness as if from Mr. Grohl concerned. Help Yourself it’s a small In Bloom, as well as Steady On Your Knees will refer you to Kim Deal and its Pixies (yes Black Francis, sorry to quote her first …) with that low tan Boston elves. I will no longer continue, I was caught on the wrong foot and I still walk with the slime hanging. A full-blown fucking discovery that I hope that, after the success this album will have, because it will have it, they don’t fade and continue to give us brutal and emotional adrenaline shocks as brutal as this one…

Don’t you feel relive the concerts of Kurt, Kris and Dave in this video clip?…

FALSE HEADS – IT’S ALL THERE, BUT YOU’RE DREAMING (2020)

2020-05-06

10 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0