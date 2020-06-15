In recent days, a chain that is circulating through this instant messaging service has reached us through our WhatsApp verification service (+34 682 58 96 64), in which it is stated that Spain and Argentina, together with other Latin American countries, have been selected for a “pilot test” of the vaccine against COVID-19, that these words mean “identification certificate of vaccination with artificial intelligence” and that the tests to detect SARS-CoV- 2 “They are not reliable” Let’s look at the objectively false phrases in the text.

“COVID-19 means Vaccination Identification Certificate with artificial intelligence, and 19 for the year 2019 in which it was created”

Only half of this statement is true. Yes, the 19 refers to the year 2019. COVID means ‘coronavirus disease’ (coronavirus disease, in English). This name was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 11 of this year.

“Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the @OIEAnimalHealth & @FAO, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease” – @ DrTedros # COVID19 – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 11, 2020

“COVID-19 is not the name of the virus, but the name of the International Plan for the Control and Reduction of Populations, which developed over decades and was launched in January 2020”

COVID-19 is not the name of the virus, right, but of the disease that develops SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus. It is the same as with the flu. Flu is the disease derived from becoming infected with the influenza virus.

There is no record of an “International Plan for the Control and Reduction of Populations”. Nor released in January 2020, neither before nor after.

“What reactivates the virus is the weakened immune terrain of vaccination. The one they intend to inject us with (7 more terrible vaccines than the others) is a true descent into hell with the aim of a massive depopulation of more than 80% ”

It is impossible for SARS-CoV-2 to be reactivated by any vaccine, since there is still no to fight it. As we have already mentioned, there are several clinical trials, but it takes months to have an effective vaccine and approved by the health authorities.

In recent months we have taken down several hoaxes about vaccines, such as those that cause allergies, autism or that carry human DNA.

Regarding the second part of the statement, which defends that “what they want to inject us with” is aimed at “a massive depopulation of more than 80%”, note that the WHO has reported that immunization of the population against different diseases saves between two and three million lives each year, a figure that could be increased by up to 1.5 million people more than expanding global coverage.

“Don’t get tested, the tests are not reliable. The manufacturers of the test say so, none of the tests can detect the SARS-COV 2 virus, but only an infinity of harmless little viruses or cellular debris that are naturally part of our microbiota. “

Three types of tests are carried out in Spain: PCR, which uses samples taken from the nose with a stick; of antibodies, with a blood sample and colloquially known as rapid tests; and antigens, another type of rapid test that detects pieces of the virus in a throat or nose sample.

The former have a reliability greater than 90%, the latter more than 80% and the third less than 30%. There is no record that a manufacturer has said that the tests are not reliable.

In any case, these diagnostic tests they do detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, which as we have suffered throughout the world, is not a “harmless” virus.

“On May 11 in France massive examinations were imposed in all schools (700,000 / week). The aforementioned was never published in the Media ”

This measure was announced on April 28 and on it there is no secrecy or concealment. If we enter the words “France” and “test” and the number “700,000” in Google, we find information from various Spanish media about it.

“Rejecting detection is the only key to avoid being vaccinated”

The Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (CAV-AEP) remember that vaccination in Spain “is voluntary” except in certain situations in which “the competent public powers” can impose it. “Fundamentally in the event of epidemics,” they point out.

Despite not being mandatory, the Ministry of Health defends that “vaccination is one of the public health measures with greater impact on mortality and the morbidity of the population “and” it provides broad benefits and must be carried out throughout life “.

Sources:

World Health Organization. Ministry of Health. Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (CAV-AEP). Euronews.