The main Wall Street indexes start the day on Monday in red. The Dow Jones falls 0.27%; the S&P 500, 0.35% and the Nasdaq, 0.28%.

With the Dow Jones at 25,288.82 points, the largest rise in the index is that of Raytheon Technologies, rising 0.91%; ahead of Home Depot and JPMorgan, which appreciated 0.45% and 0.43%, respectively.

Conversely, Pfizer fell 7.29%, leading the falls of the Dow Jones, followed by Cisco Systems, which lost 1.57%, and Verizon, which cut 1.13%.

Thus, Wall Streer starts in red the month of June, after in may the rose almost 7%, the S&P 500, 7.5% and the Nasdaq, 10.2%.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his government to begin a process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong. to punish China, but it did not put an immediate end to the territory’s precious privileges that have helped it remain a global financial center.

Trump does not mention trade agreement with China

Trump made the announcement at the White House, claiming that China broke its word about Hong Kong’s autonomy by deciding to impose new national security legislation, so the privileges granted by his country were no longer justified. He added that the measure is a tragedy for people in the territory, China and the world.

The president did not mention any of the possible sanctions targets, Although he did state that his announcement “would affect a whole range of agreements we have with Hong Kong, from the extradition treaty to export controls on dual-use technologies and more” with few exceptions. “

“There is therefore no withdrawal of the first phase of the trade agreement or announcement of new tariffs, although the tension between the US and China is still present and we should not lose sight of the possible future reaction of the American president, such as the possibility that a group of Republicans will present this week a legislation that prohibits Americans from investing in defense companies with military ties to China, “they indicate. Income analysts 4.

This morning indeed, China has warned that the United States’ attempts to harm Chinese interests will be met with strong retaliatory measures, criticizing the US decision to launch the process to end Hong Kong’s special status, as well as any measures against Chinese students and companies.

Wall Street, pending protests in the US

At the domestic level, racial tensions that have led to violent protests in the US could hinder economic recovery (higher number of infections and delays in de-escalation), in a population that this week could see its unemployment rate rise to 20%, and Trump’s re-election in November.

Southern California was the scene of looting on Sunday, a tanker truck crashed into protesters in Minneapolis, and clashes between protesters and police were reported in Boston and Washington, as the government struggles to contain the chaotic protests against police violence and racism.

Soldiers from the National Guard were deployed in 15 states and Washington D.C., while some large cities lived a fifth night of incidents of violence and destruction that began with peaceful protests by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

And is that This week, the primary elections in the US resume previously postponed in several states, which will provide a more realistic view of the course of the November presidential elections. On the other hand, forecasts suggest that the US unemployment rate could increase to 19.6% in May, from 14.7% in April. The data will be released next Friday.

The greenback opens the week weakening against all its G10 peers and most emerging currencies. Trump’s tone in his speech on Friday, less belligerent than expected, weighs on the dollar, while in the commodity market, benchmark Brent oil remains above $ 38 while US West Texas remains at 35 dollars per barrel.

The Bloomberg agency reports that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, all of them forming the so-called OPEC +, are ready to discuss a short extension their production cuts (from one to three months) while the cartel plans to bring its next meeting to June 4 a few days.

OPEC + promised to cut its production by 9.7 million barrels of oil per day, or about 10% of global supply, in May and June.

