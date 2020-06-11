Declines at the opening of Thursday’s session on Wall Street, still digesting economic forecasts released yesterday by the Federal Reserve and the OECD, as well as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Thus the things, the Dow Jones falls 3.45%, the S&P 500, 2.72% and the Nasdaq, 2.29%.

With the Dow Jones at 26,101.69 points, only two index values ​​manage to start the day in green: Johnson & Johnson rose 0.81% and Walmart 0.57%.

Conversely, Boeing falls 10.94%, leading the losses of the Dow Jones, followed by Raytheon Tech, which remains 6.10% and Exxon, which falls 5.98%.

Yesterday, the North American indexes ended with a mixed trend, given the increase in cases of coronavirus after the reopening of the economy. In fact, there have been concerns about a second wave of the virus after states like Texas announced a record of hospitalizations for the third consecutive day from Covid-19. Today, US coronavirus cases have reached a level of 2 million, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University.

Shortly before the closing, the words of Jerome Powell became known after the FED meeting, which decided to keep interest rates unchanged and indicated that they will be up to us until at least 2022. The FED understands that we are at the beginning of a Recovery phase of the economy and making changes in policy or forecasts is premature. The agency said it will maintain the current bond purchase program for months to come while announcing a forecast for the economy to contract 6.5% before reaching a 5% expansion in 2021.

Markets have reacted negatively to the forecasts launched by the FED as their forecasts have increased skepticism about a global V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Figures that were in line with the forecasts of the OECD, which spoke of the worst recession in peace period of the last 100 years due to pandemic. Furthermore, he said that a second wave of coronavirus infections could generate a 7.6% contraction in 2020 and remain below pre-crisis levels until the end of 2021.

At the macro level, pending data on unemployment claims for the month of June, which will be known at 2.30 p.m. According to consensus, this figure could reach 1,595 million requests for subsidy in the last week, somewhat below the 1,775 million in the previous week.

Apple and Microsoft exceed 1.5 billion capitalization and drive Nasdaq to new highs

At the corporate level, a note from Citi talks about the airline industry and the need to strive to be profitable after the pandemic, although it sees “green shoots” on the horizon. A sector called to be under long-term pressure seeing the reduction of travel, personal and corporate, because of the coronavirus. He does it on a day when values ​​like United Airlines, Delta, American and Southwest drop more than 7% in pre-opening. Securities linked to the tourism sector, such as Carnival or Norwegian, lose more than 8% in the pre-market.

Especially noteworthy are those in the technology sector, with Apple and Microsoft in the lead – yesterday the market capitalization of both companies exceeded $ 1.5 million for the first time in history-, which led the Nasdaq Composite to set a new historical record, also closing for the first time above 10,000 points.

The Treasury bonds that yesterday reacted to the upside, which strongly drove their yields downward, today are losing positions. The ten-year bond falls to 0.7% while the return on long-term debt of the US government falls to 1,469%.

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate