Falls of the Ibex 35: week in red and below 9,100 points

The IBEX 35 closes the session with a fall of 0.59%, to 9,088.30 points. During the week, the index fell close to 1.5%, thus breaking its positive streak, with seven consecutive weeks on the rise.

“The trading of the latter continues unchanged, trading within a lateral range, although the sales pressure in yesterday’s session caused the Ibex 35 to momentarily lose 9,100 points, saving them before the close of Europe,” explain analysts at IG.

“The Ibex 35 continues to create decreasing highs, thus moving away from the highs harvested last Tuesday, and retesting the 9100 points, a level of vital importance for the Spanish index, since it coincides with the base (support) of the created range ”, indicate the same experts.

The falls of the Ibex 35 today contrast with the advances registered by the main European stock exchanges and the Wall Street indices after knowing the US unemployment data for the month of May. The Dax rises 0.39%, the Cac 40, 0.12%; the FTSE 100, 0.07% and the Mib, 0.46%. The Euro Stoxx 50 adds 0.25%.

Specific, the US unemployment rate stood at 5.8% last May, three tenths below the data registered in the previous month. The country’s economic recovery continued with the creation of 559,000 new jobs in the fifth month of the year. In April, the increase in people employed was 278,000.

Since the recovery began in May 2020, the United States has regained 14.7 million non-farm jobs, two-thirds of the jobs destroyed in the crisis. The United States has yet to create 7.6 million jobs to fully recover the job market that existed before it was hit by Covid-19.

Best and worst values ​​of the Ibex 35

Within the Ibex 35, PharmaMar leads the increases in the session on Friday, by adding 2.55%; ahead of Fluidra and Cellnex, which increased by 2.32% and 1.85%, respectively.

Conversely, the banks of the Ibex 35 star in the majority of the largest declines.Banco Sabadell closed like the red lantern of the selective, by giving 3.83%, followed by Bankinter, which cut 2.15%, and ACS, which left 2.06%.

BlackRock has reduced its presence in Bankinter’s capital below 3%, specifically up to 2.905%, a stake currently valued at about 122.7 million euros.

All the banks of the Ibex 35 fall today.Banco Santander leaves 1.81%; Caixabank, 1.54% and BBVA, 1.31%.

In when to other great values ​​of the selective, Telefónica fell 1.42% and Iberdrola 0.56%; while Inditex rises 0.09%.

In Friday’s session, the focus was once again on the Spanish tourism sector. Minister Reyes Maroto said yesterday that she did not understand the decision of the United Kingdom to keep Spain as an amber country within its epidemiological semaphore and has shown confidence that the Government of Boris Johnson “reconsiders” due to the “good data on vaccination and the epidemiological indicators “.

Another sector under surveillance in the Spanish stock market continues to be electricity. S&P has warned that the cut of some 1,000 million euros that the Government intends to apply for the overpayment of nuclear and hydroelectric companies will have a negative impact on the credit profile of electricity companies, although it considers that it will be “modest”.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies has trained more than 5,000 investors in different courses and seminars in recent years. We present all our training to you, from the most advanced course to our free training.

In a report, the rating agency affirms that if the bill goes ahead, it will represent a ‘negative credit’ for electricity companies, since there will be a weakening in their leverage ratios, which “would gradually weaken Enel’s credit metrics ( ‘Baa1’ and ‘stable’) -main shareholder of Endesa-, Iberdrola (‘Baa1’ and ‘stable’), Naturgy (‘Baa2’ and ‘stable’) and EDP (‘Baa3’ and ‘positive).

On the other hand, Inmobiliaria Colonial will increase its stake in its French subsidiary, Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL), to a minimum of 94% through the acquisition of 12.9% of the subsidiary belonging to Predica and the launch of a Public Takeover Offer (OPA) voluntary mixed in cash and shares on the remaining 5% in the hands of minority shareholders of SFL.

In the Continuous Market, the highest rise is that of Libertas 7, which rose 6.38%; while the biggest drop is that of Borges, which lost 7.84%.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has given the green light to OHL’s capital increases within the framework of its refinancing and recapitalization plan, which aims to reduce leverage by 105 million and strengthen its equity by 180 million .

Spain’s risk premium rises to 66.45 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.452%.

The G7 Finance Ministers, that groups Canada, the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, in addition to the presence of the EU, will meet in person in London this Friday and Saturday with the goal of bringing positions closer together in order to establish the foundations of the new international taxation, including the establishment of a universal minimum tax for large corporations.

As reported by ., US President Joe Biden offered to scrap his corporate tax hike proposal during negotiations with Republicanstwo sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, in what would be a major concession from the Democratic president as he works to close an infrastructure deal.

New bitcoin falls: more tweets from Musk

The euro advances against the dollar and it is exchanged for 1,216 greenbacks.

Oil rose to $ 72 a barrel on Friday, operating near a two-year high as OPEC + discipline to control pumping and recovering demand offset concerns about a disparate global vaccination campaign. The benchmark Brent in Europe rises 0.25% to $ 71.50 per barrel, while the US West Texas adds 0.64% to $ 69.25.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies said Tuesday that they will adhere to agreed supply restrictions. A weekly inventory report showed Thursday that US crude stocks fell more than expected last week.

Gold advances and it is exchanged at $ 1,892.27 per ounce.

Bitcoin posted declines above 4%, trading below $ 37,000 in a day in which several tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in which he seemed to regret having broken with the cryptocurrency, the markets were moving again.

Tesla’s great position in bitcoin and Musk’s huge personal following on social media pushes crypto markets to the limit every time he tweets. On this occasion, the price plummeted after posting the “#Bitcoin” tag with a heartbroken emoji and a photo of a couple discussing a breakup.

Musk continued to post a comic strip and responded “well” to an illustration of rival cryptocurrency dogecoin posted by the Coinbase platform.