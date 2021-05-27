Falls in European stock markets before US GDP

An annualized growth of the US economy of 6.4% is expected, in line with the first estimate of the data. In the US, the figures for new requests for unemployment benefits will also be published, a good approximation of the evolution of weekly unemployment.

In Europe, the GfK institute today reported that its German consumer confidence index rose to â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? -7,0â ???? in Juneâ ???? â ???? â ???? â ????. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast the figure to stand at -5.2 in Juneâ ????.

“Everything seems to indicate that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is willing to extend in a few weeks the limit that he had imposed himself, next Monday, Memorial Day, to reach an agreement with the Republicans regarding his plan to infrastructures ”, emphasize Link analysts.

“Predictably, today several Republican legislators present a new offer, which could be around a trillion dollars. Biden will have to approve the plan with the Democratic votes, something that is not guaranteed either given the opposition of the most moderate / centrists of his party to parts of the plan and, above all, to the tax increase proposed by the Administration to finance it “, they add .

The European stock markets fell at the opening of Thursday after closing the previous day, of consolidation and little activity, in a mixed way and with hardly any variations. In the early hours of yesterday’s session, European equities rose, remaining near record highs, after authorities from the United States Federal Reserve reaffirmed an expansionary monetary policy stance.

Similar comments from monetary policy makers at the European Central Bank, including that it may be too early to discuss reducing emergency bond purchases, helped the region’s stock markets stabilize.

But bank stocks came under pressure from the comments. “Investors appear to be quite satisfied with the outlook for monetary policy, and inflation concerns have disappeared for the time being,” said Chris Beauchamp, IG’s chief markets analyst.

“This will mean that additional gains from bank stocks based on hopes of higher yields will be nullified for the time being, prompting banks to join the list of stocks that have struggled to find a catalyst to keep rising. “he added.

The STOXX 600 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, after rising nearly 12% this year, helped by strong results and optimism about economies reopening as COVID-19 vaccination progresses.

European stocks will remain at or slightly above current record levels, according to a Reuters survey of strategists, who forecast the STOXX 600 to hit 451 points by the end of the year, down just 1.3%. above the close on Monday.

The member of the Executive Committee of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Italian Fabio Panetta, in an interview with the Japanese media Nikkei, said that talking about starting to reduce purchases of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) is premature . In this sense, Panetta highlighted that, if an increase in core inflation is observed in line with the objectives, this could justify a reduction.

Panetta said that in March they did not project that this would happen and now an unwanted increase in bond yields is being observed and financial conditions are being tightened. That is why in the interview Panetta warned that withdrawing support too soon would significantly hinder recovery and that the risk of not giving enough stimuli is high.

The euro resists against the dollar and changes to 1,220 greenbacks.

As fears alleviated rising inflation in the US, Wall Street closed in the green on Wednesday. The Dow Jones was up a slight 0.03%; while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.19% and the Nasdaq, 0.59%.

The New York stock market is going through a week with less trading volume than usual for a long weekend, since Monday is the Memorial Day holiday and the market will remain closed.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe fell 0.54% to $ 68.36 per barrel, while the US West Texas lost 0.50% to $ 65.88.