From Bethesda, they wanted to share the 2020 calendar for ‘Fallout 76’, with the news that will come with the seasons and the renewal of the current challenge system. A few weeks ago, the developer released the update. ‘Wastelanders‘, introducing new improvements such as factions, weapons, human NPCs, more options, companions and a reputation system, among others.

Looking ahead to the coming months from the studio they plan to expand the range, including a notable rebalance of combat and rewards inAppalachiafor residents of any level. As confirmed, they intend to completely change the current system of challenges and rewards through the seasons. For this, new functionalities will be implemented, such as clothing for allies, shelters for the C.A.M.P. and legendary extras. New events such as “The Treasure Hunt” and “A Colossal Problem” will be launched, but community favorites like “Fasnacht Parade” and “Meat Week” will also return. We review the 2020 calendar to get an idea of ​​what awaits us this year:

The seasons are here:As we said before, the season system is confirmed, a new account-wide progress method that will improve the current challenges and help accumulate rewards while we play. This version, which the developer has called “a season pass style system”, will arrive this summer with update 20. During the first season we will be able to access a thematic board game in rank 1 of a total of 100 ranges . By completing activities, new S.C.O.R.E.points will be accumulated, which will allow us to rise in rank and obtain juicy rewards.

S.C.O.R.E.: The seasons will mean a change in the challenge system. In fact, the main way to increase and rank will be to complete daily and weekly challenges. Apart from these challenges, you can also win S.C.O.R.E. by getting PE and completing public events.

Claim your prize: To get the rewards corresponding to the rank, you will only have to go to the progress screen in the season and claim each one from the board. Aesthetic items such as costumes or weapon skins will be unlocked for all characters on the account. In contrast, when consumables such as repair kits or game badges such as badges are unlocked, they will only be applicable to one of the characters. Important, in the early ranks, rewards can consist of items such as a player icon for the current season, a new cache design, or some legendary vouchers, but as S.C.O.R.E.has accumulated. and as you reach higher ranks, you will earn ever better rewards.

To finish, they have been confirmedfour seasons a year.Each one will last about 10 weeks, and there will be a break between one season and another. In order not to be boring, each one will have a unique theme and its own set of rewards. ‘Fallout 76’ is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

.