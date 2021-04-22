Fallon Fox, the first trans martial artist, will have a film – Tomatazos

Mark Gordon Pictures, the production company behind movies like Maximum Speed ​​- 93%, The Day After Tomorrow – 45%, 2012 – 39%, and series like Grey’s Anatomy (2005-) and Criminal minds (2005-2020), is developing a film about the martial artist Fallon fox, who rose to fame for being a transgender woman who knocked out several of her opponents.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The script for the tape will be written by T Cooper, author of several books and writer on The Get Down series – 73%, Copper (2012-2013) and The Blacklist – 91%; and writer Allison Glock-Cooper. According to Coming Soon, the plot will focus on showing Fox’s conflict by hiding her true identity as a trans woman before coming out publicly in 2013, leading to harassment and abuse from the mixed martial artist community. Fox stated in a statement:

I’ve had a great time so far working with the producers and writers to bring this story to life. I hope this movie sheds some light on the issue of trans athletes in sports. This story needs to be told now more than ever.

Fox received the nickname “The Queen of Swords”, her career in the world of mixed martial arts lasted from 2011 to 2014 and knocked out female fighters such as Ericka newsome Y Elisha helsper, although she was defeated by Ashlee Evans-Smith in 2013. His next two bouts were against Heather bassett Y Tamikka brents, and won both. The scriptwriters commented on the following:

Also read: Pixar is looking for a trans girl to star in its next movie

As transgender / LGBTQIA writers and creators, we know in our bones the inherent value and need to tell stories from the inside out, rather than looking from the outside. We are thrilled to partner with Mark Gordon Pictures to help bring Fallon’s undeniably powerful and relevant story to the screen.

In the world of mixed martial arts Fallon fox was the first transgender, which brought her criticism from various fronts. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she had conflicts with her assigned gender at birth from the age of five or six; As a teenager he believed he was gay, until he knew the word “transgender” at 17. At 19 he married a girlfriend and even had a daughter; then he enlisted in the army. In 2006, after leaving the military, having passed through the University of Toledo and worked as a truck driver, Fox traveled to Bangkok, Thailand, and had his sex reassignment surgery.

When he made it known in March 2013 that he was transgender, after having had his first two professional fights in the women’s division, controversy broke out. Many commentators, like the famous today Joe rogan, they opposed that a woman who was born as a man could compete in the female division. This will also be addressed in the biopic, and one of its most famous detractors, UFC champion Ronda Rousey, who told the New York Post in 2013, will not be left out: It has the bone structure of a man. It’s an advantage, I don’t think it’s fair ”.

Without a doubt the movie of Fallon fox, whose title has not yet been revealed, is a great opportunity for everyone to learn about the trans experience, and as one of the screenwriters, T Cooper, is a trans man, it is very likely that it is one of the most sincere and realistic portraits about what it means, since in the past many trans stories have been told and starred by heterosexual people. We are in an age where inclusion and representation of minorities are finally becoming a reality and not just superficial works.

Don’t leave without reading: Hannibal: Mads Mikkelsen says there was a romance between his character and Will Graham