The sharp drop in demand and the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus started a wave of renegotiation of concession contracts. With the approval of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), which classified the pandemic as force majeure, the concessionaires are discussing with the government and their lawyers the best way to recover the damage caused by the crisis. The alternatives range from extending the term of the concessions to readjusting tariffs.

Social isolation, which started in mid-March, caused a drop of up to 98% in passenger movements at airports; highways lost, on average, 30% of revenues; and urban transport had a drop of up to 70% in the number of users. In the electric power sector, there is a mix of reduced consumption and high default rates – which, according to the companies, has strangled cash and can have a chain effect.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, the drop in energy consumption has been 12% and the increase in defaults, 15%. In this case, the government is already evaluating measures to alleviate the problem. Among them, a loan to offset default and the release of funds from sectorial funds to mitigate the drop in consumption.

Renegotiations are also expected to reach the sanitation sectors, in which collection fell by 25%, and the leasing of port terminals. “We will have to look at it on a case-by-case basis. Some will be harmed more than others,” says Natália Marcassa, Secretary for Development, Planning and Partnerships at the Ministry of Infrastructure. She considers that the AGU’s opinion and the regulatory framework that the country has already allows for the renegotiation of contracts without new rules. “Now everyone will have to calculate their losses and the agencies will analyze the orders.”

In the opinion of experts, however, the process of economic and financial rebalancing – jargon used in the sector that means reviewing and renegotiating contracts in the face of losses caused by some event – is complex even in simple situations. It generates discussion and sometimes ends up in the Judiciary. The question is whether it will be different now.

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib) shows that almost 30% of the executives of companies in the sector believe that the rebalancing will occur, but with great difficulty. Another 17% say there is a lot of uncertainty and 47% believe that each case should be analyzed individually.

“At this moment, we are sure of the need for contractual rebalancing, but we still do not know, for example, which calculation will be made to assess the losses”, says the partner in the infrastructure area of ​​the L.O. Baptista Advogados, Alberto Sogoyar. This is because, even after the end of social isolation, the forecast of experts is that demand will not return so quickly to pre-pandemic levels.

.