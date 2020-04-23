Falling in love will have Penélope Menchaca as driver | Instagram

The famous Falling in love program says goodbye from the dearest driver Carmen Muñoz and it gives you the welcome to the Mexican driver Penelope Menchaca for the second season.

Recently the News that the successful program of Falling in Love would return to Tv Azteca with a second season.

This occurs after last March 27 it will end unexpectedly the TV Azteca program in the face of the health contingency.

Despite the fact that the program that replaced him did not gather the desired audience and the public did not like him at all, they decided to give him a second chance.

The adjusted television station decided that the program would return but obviously since Mexico exit Phase 3 which you just entered a few days ago.

As if that were not enough, the journalist Alex Kaffie reported that the production plans remove your current driver Carmen Muñoz and put in place to the famous driver Penelope Menchaca.

And the surprises continue, because apparently Adrián Cue might not be in the new season.

At the moment, the program is doing a virtual casting where they invite people in search of love to record themselves explaining why they want to be part of the program.

Penelope Menchaca is well known for having been a host on the television program 12 hearts, of the Telemundo network in the year 2004.

In August of the year 2009 traveled to Mexico to start 12 Hearts: Heading to the Mexican altar with Telemundo in co-production with Televisa.

Menchaca is currently conductive of the famous program Come the joy of TV Azteca, but it is very likely that you will leave it to be able to take care of this program.

It is worth mentioning that her preparation as an actress allowed her play roles in various films, plays and soap operas, among which stands out Always love You, under the production of Juan Osorio.

